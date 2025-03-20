Bears’ Free-Agent Target Snubs Chicago to Sign With Packers

The Chicago Bears had their eyes on free-agent wide receiver and kick returner Mecole Hardman Jr. before the Green Bay Packers scooped him up this week.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire for March 17, the Bears hosted the three-time Super Bowl champion for a free-agent visit to Halas Hall on Monday, evaluating him in tandem with fellow wideout and return man Rondale Moore as they sought more speed.

Days later, though, Hardman chose their biggest divisional rivals instead.

On March 20, the Packers announced they signed the 27-year-old Hardman to a one-year contract for the 2025 season, adding more receiving experience and a new punt and kick return candidate with All-Pro Keisean Nixon eyeing a bigger defensive role.

The official announcement followed a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the Packers had agreed to terms with Hardman on Tuesday night — less than 48 hours after the Bears hosted him for a visit and considered signing him.

While it is unclear if Hardman received an offer from the Bears before he signed with the Packers, Chicago can now expect to face him twice in 2025, if he makes the roster.

Bears Took Different Route & Signed Devin Duvernay

Hardman is not the only wide receiver/return specialist who visited with the Bears this week only to turn around and sign with one of their NFC North rivals instead.

Moore — a former second-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals — also found lodgings with another team in the division, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, who announced the move on their team website on March 20.

That said, the Bears might have still gotten their top choice for the role anyway.

After visiting with Hardman and Moore earlier in the week, the Bears shifted focus and signed two-time Pro Bowl return specialist and wide receiver Devin Duvernay to a one-year contract on Wednesday. The team formally announced the move on March 19.

Duvernay is the most accomplished returner of the three, averaging 12.0 return yards on punts and 24.9 return yards on kicks over the past five seasons. He has also returned two kicks for touchdowns, making him a dynamic replacement for D’Andre Carter.

Bears Putting Emphasis on Speed With WR Signings

The Bears have placed a heavy emphasis on adding more speed to their offense with the two wide receivers they have signed since the start of the 2025 league year on March 12.

Before adding Duvernay, the Bears also signed former Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year contract for the upcoming season, investing in his speed and versatility as they rebuild their offense in coach Ben Johnson’s image.

Zaccheaus has caught 149 passes for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns and has proven to be a capable blocker over his first six seasons in the NFL. He is also coming off a strong first year with the Commanders in 2024, surpassing 500 yards for the second time in his career and providing a reliable pass-catcher for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Bears could — and likely should — still add to their receiving corps during the 2025 NFL draft next month, but at least now they know they will have speed at the position.