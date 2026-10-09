Ben Johnson, Lions’ Dan Campbell Pay Tribute to Bears Legend Mike Ditka

Legendary Chicago Bears tight end and head coach Mike Ditka has passed away at the age of 86.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” his family said in a statement. “While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

Ditka is an icon, not just for the Bears, but for the entire NFL in how he revolutionized the tight end position and as a coach.

Not long after the news broke, Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared their thoughts on what Ditka meant to the NFL community.

Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Sends Message on Mike Ditka

Speaking with reporters, Ben Johnson shared his thoughts on the legendary coach, player, and person that Mike Ditka was.

“Coach Ditka is the gold standard in terms of this place. I mean, he’s a legend around here. As a player, as a coach, his impact is still being felt to this day. As the head coach of the Bears, I feel humbled to be in that same chair that he was once in. It’s a sad day just hearing he’s passing on.”

Johnson also added that he will talk about Ditka as a team before playing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“He carried that demeanor and mindset over to coaching the entire team, and certainly those teams emulated what he was all about. No surprise the success they had in those 11 years.”

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Shares Story Regarding Ditka

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell heard Mike Ditka had passed away, he shared a personal story regarding the Bears’ legendary coach and player when he was going through the NFL combine process as a former tight end.

“Alright, so I got a great Ditka story. Somebody I just loved growing up, …well, the Saints [where Ditka was the head coach at the time] want to meet with me, in particular Mike Ditka. Right? Tight end, hell of a player, hell of a coach, the whole thing. And so … I go in and there’s one little light on in the corner. And there’s nothing in there. There’s no couches, the room is totally cleaned out and there’s one little table and the room is full of smoke. I mean you can hardly see him. You just see this image off in the corner of this little lamp and smoke everywhere and he’s got that big fat cigar and it was one of the best times of my life and most intimidating times of my life sitting across from Mike Ditka. It was awesome though man. Just, him asking questions about you know, where you grew up, how you think, how you’re wired, the game, what you see, it was awesome. And so man, thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He’s a legend.”

And this was just from two head coaches of the National Football League. Ditka’s energy and presence touched the lives of so many others, and it’s sad to see a legend leave this world. Rest in peace.