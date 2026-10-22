Mike Ditka’s Cause of Death: How Did Former Bears Coach Die?

Chicago Bears legendary coach Mike Ditka died on October 9, 2026, at the age of 86. Ditka’s had an impressive career as an NFL player, coach and analyst.

Yet, the Hall of Famer is still most remembered for his 11 seasons as the Bears head coach in addition to playing his first six NFL seasons for Chicago.

Ditka’s cause of death has not officially been announced, but his agent Steve Mandell told USA Today that the legendary coach died of “natural causes.”

Mandell spoke with Ditka just one day before his death.

“We had a nice communication and that was it,” Mandell told USA Today’s Josh Peter during an October 9, interview. “So then this morning they called and said he passed away.

“(Ditka was) a larger-than-life guy, so he lived to the fullest, man. He was amazing,” Mandell added.

“… He was really a tough guy all the way through, I’ve got to say. Had his football injuries, had his warrior injuries from the game.”

Bears News: Chicago to Honor Mike Ditka During Thursday Night Football Game vs. Patriots Following Ex-NFL Coach’s Death

The Bears are honoring Ditka in several different ways during the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots. It marks the Bears’ first home game since Ditka’s passing.

Chicago has a graphic painted on the field dedicated to Ditka. The team is also giving out Ditka-related items to fans attending the game.

“JUST IN: The Chicago Bears will be giving away mustaches to fans attending TNF in honor of Mike Ditka,” Polymarket detailed in an October 22, message on X.

“The first 10,000 fans will also receive a knit headband inspired by the sweater vests Ditka wore on the sideline.”

The Bears Are Wearing No. 89 Jersey Patches to Honor Mike Ditka

Chicago is paying tribute to Ditka throughout the 2026 season by wearing jersey patches in the former coach’s honor. All Bears players are wearing No. 89 patches throughout the season, a nod to Ditka’s jersey number.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka,” the Bears said regarding Ditka’s death in an October 12, statement.

“Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable,” the statement added.

“His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.”

Ditka went 106-62 in his 11 seasons as the Bears head coach. During the 1985 season, Ditka led the Bears to a Super Bowl victory.