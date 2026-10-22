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Bears Announce Move to Honor Mike Ditka During Thursday Night Game

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Mike Ditka former head coach Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 08: Former NFL coach Mike Ditka stands with manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Chicago Cubs during the National Anthem before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are still in mourning over the death of legendary former tight end and Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Ditka, who passed away earlier in October.

Amid the outpouring of love for his achievements, the team has also decided to make special tribute to Ditka in the team’s first home game since his death on October 22. +

Bears Giving Out Comical Fake Mustache to Honor Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka former head coach Chicago Bears
GettyNFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka helps present Jerome Bettis with the Levitra Play of the year Award at the Jacksonville Convention Center on February 2, 2005 (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

During Thursday night’s game, the Bears will hand out fake mustaches to the fans, per the Chicago Sun Times.

“The Bears will hand out fake mustaches to all fans on Thursday night as part of their plan to honor former player and coach Mike Ditka, who died earlier this month.” Patrick Finely wrote on Oct. 21, one day prior to the team’s bout against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

Ditka famously sported a thick, bushy mustache throughout his adult life, which became eponymous during his tenure as Bears head coach.

Bears Handing out Headbands, Holding Moment’s Silence For Ditka

Mike Ditka head coach Chicago Bears
GettyMike Ditka, Head Coach for the Chicago Bears looks on with arms folded from the sideline during the National Football Conference Central Division game against the Green Bay Packers on 16th September 1990 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States. The Chicago Bears won the game 31 – 13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

The Times also report that the team will give out a “Bears knit headband inspired by Ditka’s trademark sweater vest” to the first 10,000 fans that enter the stadium.

Soldier Field’s south courtyard will also have a display of Ditka from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and a stencil of the team’s sole Super Bowl-winning head coach will be produced on the grass.

Finally, the Bears will hold a one minute’s silence to honor Ditka’s memory, prior to the playing of the national anthem ahead of the start of the game.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Bears Announce Move to Honor Mike Ditka During Thursday Night Game

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