Mike Tirico Announcement to Alter Bears-Buccaneers SNF Showdown

The Chicago Bears matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 was likely already going to be a unique experience, and an announcement from NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico earlier in the day guaranteed it.

Tirico will not call the game for the network as scheduled due to a health issue.

“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue,” Tirico said in a statement shared by NBC Sports PR on X. “I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris, Melissa and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

The social media account added that Noah Eagle will step in as the play-by-play voice alongside Collinsworth as the color commentator and Melissa Stark functioning as the sideline reporter.

Sunday night’s contest at Soldier Field would have marked the 300th career game for Tirico in the booth, regular season and playoffs combined, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. He joined the NBC team in 2022 but has been calling NFL contests for the past couple of decades.

The author will update this post.