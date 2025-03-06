Bears Could Make Bold Trade for Top Pass Rusher in NFL Draft

Every year, the NFL draft delivers a handful of surprises, and 2025 could be no different — especially when it comes to top pass rusher Abdul Carter.

Once considered a surefire No. 1 pick after wreaking havoc at Penn State, Carter’s stock has been a rollercoaster thanks to questions about his health. As Carter enters the pre-draft process, reports surfaced regarding some lingering injury concerns that raised red flags for some teams — more on those later.

If Carter slips further than expected, don’t be shocked if the Chicago Bears, a team still hungry for difference-making pass rushers, aggressively trade up to nab him. With GM Ryan Poles already showing a willingness to wheel and deal after trading for offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, Carter’s rare blend of speed and power could be too tempting to pass up if he slips.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso could see that happening. In his latest mock, he has the New York Giants trading up to No. 1 to draft quarterback Cam Ward. Trapasso mocked the Browns taking Travis Hunter at No. 2 and the Titans choosing Mason Graham over Carter at No. 3. Then, Trapasso has the Bears moving up to No. 4 in a pick swap with the New England Patriots, where they’d snag Carter.

If DE Abdul Carter Slips in Draft, Chicago Bears Could Absolutely Trade Up

Trapasso thinks the Bears’ 10th overall pick, their No. 39 pick in Round 2 this year and a second-rounder in 2026 would be enough to convince the Pats to give their No. 4 selection to Chicago. If that’s what it would take to land the top pass rusher in the draft, the Bears should do it without thinking twice.

Carter had an impactful college career as a pass rusher at Penn State, quickly establishing himself as one of the top defensive players in college football.

His junior season in 2024, he amassed 68 total tackles, 12.0 sacks and an NCAA-leading 24 tackles for loss, while also forcing two fumbles and defending four passes.

His blend of power and speed has made him a fit for multiple defensive schemes at the NFL level, with scouts projecting him as a potential No. 1 overall pick. His playing style has also led to some wonder about durability, though, as his aggressiveness and willingness to take blockers head-on can result in some wear and tear.

Still, Carter’s consistent production, leadership and game-changing ability make him one of the draft’s most sought-after players. If he falls, he won’t fall too far.

What’s Up With Carter’s Injury Issues?

According to The Athletic, Carter dealt with recurring shoulder and leg issues throughout his college career, particularly in his sophomore and junior seasons. While none of the injuries required major surgeries, they led to occasional missed practices and impacted his conditioning at times. He has also been dealing with a foot issue, but it won’t require surgery.

Still, teams that value aggressive, high-motor defenders may still view Carter as worth the risk, but his medical evaluations will play a crucial role in determining where he ultimately lands in the draft.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick, are set on drafting Carter, so snagging him won’t be easy for the Bears.

“I’d say to expect the Titans and GM Mike Borgonzi to trade back,” Fowler wrote on March 5. “How far? We’ll see, but conversations continue to trend toward the Titans moving back with a team like the Giants, who have their sights set on Miami QB Cam Ward. Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is the No. 1 player on the Titans’ board, per multiple sources.”

“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said told Adam Schefter. “He will put on a show at his pro day.”

Carter’s pro day is on March 28. He very likely won’t fall out of the top 5, so if the Bears do want him, they’ll have to give up some capital to do it. Stay tuned.