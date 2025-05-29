NFL Exec Has Scathing Comments About Bears DE Montez Sweat

When the Chicago Bears sent a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders in 2023 for edge rusher Montez Sweat, it was a move that was generally met with praise at the time.

Just four days after trading for him, the Bears inked Sweat to a four-year, $98 million extension, including $72.9 million guaranteed, making him one of the 10 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL (he’s currently ranked 8th). Now, over a year and a half removed from that trade, the deal isn’t looking too favorable for Chicago.

Bears insider Jeff Hughes of Sports Mockery asked “an executive, area scout, pro personnel assistant and personnel man-turned-media member” which member or members of the Bears’ defensive line “they don’t love,” and Sweat’s name was the only one that came up.

“I don’t love Sweat,” one of them told Hughes. “Especially after the 2024 tape. There’s just been this assumption around the league that he was hurt last season, but what’s the injury? Normally, we can look at the tape and see what’s nagging a guy. Nothing is obvious on his tape.”

Woof. That’s a pretty damning take.

Based on NFL Exec’s Comments, Montez Sweat Seems to Be Getting a Rep as an Overrated Player

Sweat made an immediate impact on the Bears’ defense in 2023, recording 6.0 sacks in nine games and becoming the first player in NFL history to lead two different teams (the Bears and Commanders) in sacks during the same season. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection, the first of his career.

It’s fair to suggest Sweat’s arrival revitalized the Bears’ defense, which had been struggling. Chicago wound up finishing the 2023 season tied for seventh in takeaways, also leading the league in interceptions with 22.

In 2024, Sweat didn’t finish with impressive numbers, netting 5.5 sacks, 12 QB hits and two forced fumbles in 16 games. Pro Football Focus has him marked for 49 total pressures, which was tops on the Bears, but it ranked 26th out of 211 qualifying edge rushers. Considering the extension he signed the year prior, it’s fair to say his production didn’t match his salary. Things could be different in 2025, though.

New Addition Dayo Odeyingbo Could Help Sweat With Breakout Year

Dayo Odeyingbo, who signed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Bears this spring, is expected to play a significant role opposite Sweat this coming season. Odeyingbo’s 2023 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts saw him achieve a career-high of 8 sacks, showcasing some his potential. His sack total dipped to 3.0 in 2024, but his quarterback knockdowns and pass-rush win rate both went up, hinting at a positive trajectory.

The Bears also drastically improved their interior D-line, adding Grady Jarret in free agency and Shemar Turner in the second round of the draft this year. If Odeyingbo and the interior play well, things could be much better for Sweat in 2025.

“Everybody talks about these speed rushers off the edge, but really it’s about the interior pocket pressure that you have to have,” new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said, via the Chicago Tribune. “That allows guys like Montez Sweat to be able to have some success coming off the edge.”

There’s also Austin Booker, a fifth-round pick for the Bears in the 2024. Booker is expected to provide depth and rotational support at the DE, with the likes of Daniel Hardy, Dominique Robinson and Jamree Kromah also competing to be part of the rotation. If any of them breaks out, it would be a bonus.

Chicago could still add some depth at edge, which may help Sweat even more.