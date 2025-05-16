Bears Could ‘Move on’ From $110 Million Star After Rebuffing Trade Offers: Report

The 2024 regular season was an interesting one for DJ Moore.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver was fresh from inking a four-year, $110 million contract extension, including $82.6 million guaranteed, and he also had a new quarterback to work with in rookie Caleb Williams. Hopes were high. But the Bears finished 5-12, firing former head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on the way, and it was a bumpy ride for everyone.

Moore in particular had some well-documented issues — more on those in a bit — and according to Bears insider Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog and Sports Mockery, executives and league insiders had some telling comments about how the Bears WR is viewed throughout the league, as well as what his future may hold with new head coach Ben Johnson leading the way.

“This is the most important season of his career,” a source told Hughes, in reference to Moore. “He has to buy into what Ben preaches because if he doesn’t, they’ll move on. Multiple teams have called about him, but the Bears weren’t even listening.”

Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore Has Chance to Squelch Trade Rumors Once & For All in 2025

Hughes spoke to a high-ranking exec, a pro personnel assistant, a Chicago-area scout and a current media personality who used to serve as a personnel man, asking them each for their thoughts on Moore. Another said this, which is a tad more encouraging:

“He was not the right guy for their building last year. When you’re bringing along a rookie quarterback, the entire roster has to be on the same page. Rookies struggle, especially at that position. it looked to me like DJ wanted to show the world he’s a star receiver, but that’s not going to happen too often with a rookie throwing it. I wouldn’t be worried about him though. The coaches in Carolina loved him.”

Moore had a breakout season in 2023, his first year with the Bears. He finished with career highs in receptions, (96) receiving yards (1,364) and receiving touchdowns (8), also scoring a rushing TD. Moore’s 96 receptions ranked as the eighth-highest single-season total in Bears history, and his 1,364 receiving yards were the fourth-most by a Bears receiver in a single season.

In 2024, with Williams under center, Moore remained a key contributor, but his numbers went down slightly. He had 98 catches for 966 yards and six TDs, and there were moments where cameras caught him doing things some fans and analysts found questionable.

A Look Back at Moore’s Issues in 2024

Wait….DJ Moore walked off the field on a play?? pic.twitter.com/YWf2YjaBmq — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 4, 2024

Early in the 2024 season, during a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, Moore’s visible frustration on the sideline was captured by cameras. He later admitted his emotional display was excessive and not conducive to supporting his rookie QB.

“I didn’t think it was, but until you look at the [broadcast] it’s blown up, I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s enough,’” Moore said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “You can do some self-evaluation. I would say that it’s too much.”

Another notable incident occurred Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, where Moore walked off the field mid-play. Moore later explained that his momentum carried him off the field after his ankle gave out, and he quickly returned to make a catch shortly after.

Still, some were rubbed the wrong way by the move, including former Bears QB Chase Daniel.

Moore remains the top wideout on Chicago’s roster, but the additions of Rome Odunze in 2024 and Luther Burden III in 2025 make his role as WR1 far less secure than it has been before. It’ll be fascinating to see how he adapts to Johnson’s offense.