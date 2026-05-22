Strange Browns, Myles Garrett Situation Could Reopen Bears Dream Trade

The Chicago Bears have been connected to multiple blockbuster moves throughout the offseason. However, general manager Ryan Poles has resisted making the massive splash many expected.

After a strong first season under Ben Johnson, the Bears already look like one of the more complete teams in the NFC. Caleb Williams has another year of development ahead of him, the defense remains loaded with talent and expectations around Chicago continue rising entering 2026.

Still, one major question remains: can the Bears generate enough consistent pass rush opposite Montez Sweat?

That lingering need is exactly why the latest developments surrounding Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns continue drawing attention around the league.

In a strange situation, Browns new head coach Todd Monken admitted this week that he still has not had a face-to-face meeting with Garrett despite taking over as Cleveland’s head coach back in January.

“Myles? No,” Monken said when asked whether the two had met during offseason activities.

On paper, that may not sound alarming considering OTAs are voluntary and Garrett has skipped spring workouts before. But when combined with everything else surrounding the situation, it has only added more fuel to speculation that the Browns could eventually reconsider his future.

Browns Continue Sending Mixed Signals

Cleveland has publicly maintained that Garrett remains untouchable.

General manager Andrew Berry previously called him a “career Brown,” and trading arguably the best defensive player in football would be an enormous gamble for a franchise trying to remain competitive.

Yet some of the Browns’ actions continue telling a different story.

Earlier this offseason, Cleveland adjusted Garrett’s contract in a way that would make a post-June 1 trade significantly easier from a salary cap perspective. Reports also continue surfacing that the “door remains cracked” on a potential move even if a trade still feels unlikely today.

Now, Garrett still has not personally met his new head coach despite Monken being on the job for months.

That does not automatically mean a trade is coming. However ,it is undeniably strange for a franchise cornerstone and team leader.

With mandatory minicamp beginning June 9, league-wide attention surrounding Garrett’s status will only continue growing if the situation remains unresolved.

Bears Would Make Sense if Garrett Ever Became Available

For Chicago, this is the type of situation worth monitoring closely.

The Bears have already been aggressive throughout the offseason and have repeatedly been connected to superstar-level moves. They also possess the financial flexibility and future draft capital needed to enter a bidding war if Garrett were ever seriously made available.

More importantly, Garrett would immediately address Chicago’s biggest remaining weakness.

The Bears already have one elite edge rusher in Sweat, but adding Garrett would instantly give them arguably the NFL’s most dangerous pass-rushing duo. Pairing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year with an already talented defense would elevate Chicago into legitimate Super Bowl favorite territory.

That is why these rumors are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

The Browns continue insisting Garrett is not available, yet the situation surrounding him keeps generating more questions than answers.

Until Cleveland fully shuts the door, or Garrett finally reports and publicly commits to the franchise, teams like the Bears will continue hovering around the conversation waiting to see if an opportunity unexpectedly opens.