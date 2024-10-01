Bears ‘Likely’ to Move on From $30 Million Veteran After Benching

With each passing week, the Chicago Bears seem more likely to cut ties with guard Nate Davis before the end of his three-year, $30 million contract — and one longtime Bears insider is calling out the writing on the wall.

In his “10 Thoughts on Week 4” column for September 30, Bears insider Brad Biggs dedicated an entire bullet point to Davis and the likelihood that Chicago will move on from him after the 2024 season. Biggs specifically wrote that “it’s likely the Bears will part ways with him after the season” unless he experienced a “complete turnaround.”

“Davis is signed through the 2025 season but guaranteed money in the deal is up at the end of this year and it’s easy to speculate which direction this is headed for him,” Biggs wrote in Monday’s column. “What [general manager Ryan] Poles and the Bears cannot afford is to be swayed into a contract they aren’t totally comfortable with for Teven Jenkins to avoid heading into the offseason potentially needing two starting guards.

While Biggs’ larger point is about Jenkins — a 2025 free agent — and how the Bears cannot afford to “misevaluate or overvalue” him when weighing a possible extension, he based his argument about Jenkins on the assumption that Davis is playing too poorly to justify sticking around in Chicago — which is telling about the 28-year-old’s future.

The Bears could release Davis for $9.5 million in cap savings during the 2025 offseason.