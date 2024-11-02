Bears’ $30 Million Starter Breaks Silence on Benching, Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bears could be both buyers and sellers ahead of the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline, as the team has benched a former starter who may be on his way out of the Windy City.

Offensive lineman Nate Davis, who inked a three-year deal worth $30 million to come to Chicago ahead of the 2023 campaign, has found himself sidelined twice this season in favor of formerly backup options Ryan Bates and Matt Pryor.

Davis took the job back from Bates following an injury to the latter and spoke to media members on Thursday, October 31, about how he’s dealing with his second benching of 2024.

“Just taking it one day at a time. That’s the best I can give you,” Davis said, per Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports. “Just be there for the guys who are playing. Just try to do this and that — try to offer advice when I can.”

Offensive Line Injuries May Force Bears to Keep Nate Davis Through Remainder of Season

The team expects Bates back from a shoulder injury soon, which will make it easer for Chicago to part with Davis via a trade from a depth perspective on an offensive line that has been shaky this season — particularly with regards to protecting rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

However, a recent rash of injuries to the unit could complicate the Bears’ plans to move on from Davis. Starting left tackle Braxton Jones is out with a knee injury this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals (4-4) in a game Chicago realistically has to win to keep its currently viable playoff hopes afloat.

The Bears face the league’s toughest schedule down the final 10-week stretch of the year with just one game against a currently sub .500 team remaining in 2024 — their Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on November 10.

Bates is questionable to play in the desert Sunday, as are fellow offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom with knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie is already a scratch due to a calf issue.

“Teven Jenkins was good today,” head coach Matt Eberflus told media members Friday. “He participated in most of the practice. He looks good out there, feels good, so we’re hopeful there.”

Bears Have Been Trying to Trade Nate Davis for Weeks

The timing of the injuries is far from ideal for Chicago, which has been actively shopping Davis for weeks and is even willing to take on some of the offensive guard’s remaining salary to make a deal happen.

“Chicago’s Nate Davis is available, and the Bears are prepared to cover some of his $8 million salary to facilitate,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on October 30.

Davis missed six games due to injury last season and sat out a large portion of training camp for the second consecutive summer in 2024 due to injury issues and undisclosed personal matters. The Bears coaching staff has publicly questioned Davis’ work ethic during practice sessions, and the organization — top to bottom — appears ready to move on.

But a veteran offensive lineman who is healthy is arguably better than an inexperienced pro who is banged up, and certainly a superior option to no depth at all, which could end up tying Chicago’s proverbial hands until the trade deadline passes just a few days from now.