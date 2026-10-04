NFL Announces Punishment for Bears Player Ahead of Week 4

The NFL will not fine Chicago Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson for his hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jackson was penalized for unnecessary roughness during Chicago’s 27-7 win over Philadelphia, but the league has opted against handing him additional punishment.

The hit sparked an angry reaction from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and briefly forced Hurts out of the game for a concussion evaluation. Jackson, however, maintained afterward that he believed the contact was clean, and Sirianni later acknowledged that he did not believe the linebacker was trying to hurt his quarterback…

The NFL’s decision means Jackson will avoid a fine for the play as the Bears prepare for their upcoming matchup with the New York Jets.

D’Marco Jackson explains his hit on Jalen Hurts

D’Marco Jackson explained his thinking after the game, telling Marquee Sports Network that he was focused on stopping Hurts from reaching the line to gain.

“I’m seeing him, I see the first down right there and in my head I’m trying to stop him from [getting] the first down and reaching the ball out,” Jackson said, per the Los Angeles Times. “I thought it was a clean hit. In the second of the game, I thought it was clean.”

Jackson’s explanation offers a look at how he viewed the play in real time. Hurts was close to the sideline and attempting to extend the run, while Jackson was trying to prevent him from moving the chains. The officials still assessed a penalty, but the NFL’s decision not to fine him indicates that the play will not lead to additional financial discipline.

Hurts was eventually cleared to return and rejoined the Eagles later in the game. His brief absence came at a costly moment for Philadelphia, which had moved the ball to the Chicago Bears’ 1 yard line. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton entered and threw an interception in the end zone, ending the scoring opportunity.

Nick Sirianni regretted his reaction to the play

D’Marco Jackson’s hit also drew a strong response from Sirianni, who was caught on camera shouting toward the Chicago Bears linebacker from the Eagles’ sideline. The coach’s reaction quickly became one of the most visible moments of the game, but he later admitted that he let his emotions get the better of him.

“Obviously, you want to always fight for your players, and protect your players,” Sirianni said after the loss. “I always come away when I have a moment like that with remorse of, ‘Man, I shouldn’t have let my emotions get the best of me.’”

“Those guys are out there trying to make a play,” Sirianni said, per NBC Sports. “It was close on the sideline. It ended up being a penalty, obviously you never want to see your quarterback get hit like that.”

For Chicago, the NFL’s decision brings the incident to a close from a disciplinary standpoint. The linebacker can now turn his attention to the Bears’ next opponent, with the play serving as a reminder of how quickly a hard hit near the sideline can draw scrutiny.

The league’s decision should not be mistaken for an official declaration that the hit was legal. Jackson was still penalized on the field. However, with no fine issued, the NFL will not add another punishment for the contact that briefly sidelined Hurts and ignited one of the game’s most heated exchanges.