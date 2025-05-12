NFL Makes Bombshell Chicago Bears Announcement

The Chicago Bears didn’t have a stellar season in 2024, to say the least, closing things out with a 5-12 record, which was at the bottom of the NFC North, and not making it to the playoffs. But, a new season is up ahead, and the Bears have a fresh head coach in Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions, so 2025 could certainly be a turnaround season. NFL analysts and experts have stated that they think Johnson can work wonders with quarterback Caleb Williams, so time will tell if the Bears have as exciting a season as they’re predicted to enjoy.

With the new season coming up in a few months, the NFL has released the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. Looking at the order of teams, it’s similar to earlier reports that have surfaced indicating the difficulty of the NFL’s schedules for 2025, and that’s not good news for the Bears.

Chicago Bears Have Some Obstacles Up Ahead

Considering that the Chicago Bears were at the bottom of the NFC North last season and didn’t even make it to the playoffs, one would think their 2025 schedule would be a bit light. But, it’s not. It may seem like a head-scratcher, but according to the NFL’s post with Caesars Sports, despite having a losing record in the NFL for 2024, the Chicago Bears have one of the most difficult schedules in the entire league for next season.

Based on opponent winning percentage from last year, the Bears are tied with the Lions for having the toughest opponents in 2025. That hurts, but it could be worse. The Chicago Bears could be the New York Giants. Even though the Giants were tied for the worst record in the NFL for 2024, the Giants have the most difficult schedule for next season.

So, the Giants having a tough schedule is another strange thing, but the reason the Giants got handed that schedule is because of the collective performance of the NFC North during the 2024 season. That’s also why the Bears, Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings all have more difficult opponents for 2025.

On the other end of the spectrum, the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the league. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots also have among the easiest schedules for 2025.

Of course, just because a team has a difficult roster of games, that doesn’t totally mean they’ll have a bad season. So, there’s hope, Chicago Bears followers.

Followers React to the NFL’s Strength of Schedule

Followers took to X to comment on the NFL’s post about the 2025 strength of schedule. Many of the followers also noticed that the 49ers were given an easy schedule and said that they weren’t surprised. “League giving 49ers easiest SOS, what a shock,” one follower stated on X. “Niners superbowl here we come,” another stated.

The NFL season will start with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL will also announce the full regular-season slate on May 14.