NFL Sends Message on Caleb Williams’ Interaction With Baker Mayfield After Bears’ Win

It was a less than ideal outing for Caleb Williams, but the Chicago Bears quarterback remained in good spirits following the team’s thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Williams shared a brief moment with Baker Mayfield as the two former No. 1 picks embraced just after the Bucs’ comeback efforts came up short.

The NFL posted a video of the interaction on their social media page.

“Nothing but respect between the No. 1 picks 🤝,” the NFL posted on X in an October 8, message.

Williams also interacted with a distraught Bucky Irving immediately after the Bears’ game-winning field goal. The NFL posted a video where Williams appears to ask the Bucs running back for his jersey.



Here’s what you need to know about the latest Bears news.

Caleb Williams Threw 4 Interceptions in Bears’ Narrow Win vs. Buccaneers

It was not Williams’ finest performance as the quarterback threw four interceptions as part of the Bears’ five total turnovers against the Buccaneers. Williams also threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while completing 59.5% of his passes.

The Bears quarterback noted that his goal is to be a “big eraser” instead of throwing interceptions.



“I think the first one, just I got greedy,” Williams said of his interceptions, per Bears Wire. “I think the other two, they got pressure through and when that happens – like I said earlier, I’m typically the big eraser. That’s my identity.

“That’s what I’ve been for when something happens, or they hit me with a pressure or anything like that. Being the big eraser in that situation whether that’s going out of bounds, making a play or anything like that,” Williams continued.

“Those two, that didn’t happen. And then the last one just popped the ball up in the air.”

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Calls Out Bears After Loss: ‘You Can’t Do That’

Mayfield had his own issues as the star quarterback found himself under duress the entire game as a result of the Bears’ imposing pass rush. The Bucs quarterback threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Mayfield threw for 243 yards while completing 56.2% of his passes. After the loss, Mayfield called out the Bears defense for “barking out the cadence,” something that is a penalty.

“The last one, I know they were barking out the cadence, which you can’t do that,” Mayfield explained, per Pro Football Talk.

“It’s tough for the refs to call that because they’re not right there at the line of scrimmage. They called that on Tristan, but you can’t do that.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams Makes Bold Claim After Throwing 4 Interceptions vs. Bucs

Williams may have struggled with turnovers, but the Bears star did not lose confidence. The Chicago quarterback connected with tight end Colston Loveland in an explosive passing play that led to the game-winning field goal.



“I’m gonna throw until I can’t throw anymore,” Williams explained, per Yahoo Sports. “That’s how I live. I work my tail off to be in this position. I’ll never not throw the ball.

“I could throw 100 picks in one game. If it comes down to it, I’m going to throw that pass that I threw to Colston, or if it’s a tighter window, I’m going to rip it in there.”