Bears Eyed as Top Team to Strike Trade for $20 Million QB Amid Caleb Williams’ Injury

The Chicago Bears received good news on Caleb Williams‘ injury, but the team could still be motivated to add some insurance at quarterback. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton offered a “bargain” trade option for Chicago to potentially target.

The analyst makes the case for the Bears striking a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

“(Tyson) Bagent has four career starts from his 2023 rookie season,” Moton wrote in a September 21, 2026, story titled, “Bargain Trade Targets for Bears, Teams Facing Injury Concerns After Week 2.” “So, he’s certainly capable of solid play in the short term, but if Williams misses multiple games, the Bears should consider a more experienced veteran in case they struggle to move the ball through the air.

“Chicago can bring in Mason Rudolph, who’s been a backup and fill-in starter for eight seasons. Late in the 2023 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 3-0 with him under center and made the playoffs,” Moton added.

“At 31, with 19 career starts, Rudolph is a proven short-term starter who can steady the Bears offense with solid play.”

Let’s dive into the latest Bears news and rumors.

Bears Rumors: Could Chicago Strike Trade for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph?

Rudolph is in the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract. The quarterback has earned more than $20 million over his nine NFL seasons.

Given how things are going with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, the team may prefer to keep Rudolph just in case the franchise eventually needs to make a change.

Rudolph offers experience with 35 NFL appearances, including 19 starts. The veteran’s best statistical season came during his rookie season in 2019 when Rudolph threw for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 62% of his passes in 10 appearances.

Bears News: Caleb Williams Has Chance to Play vs. Eagles in Week 3 Amid Injury

With Williams’ injury not appearing to be major, it would be a surprise if the Bears made a move for another quarterback. The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that Williams has a slight chance to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Pelissero detailed on September 21.

“A massive sigh of relief in Chicago.”

Verdict: The Bears Pass on Trade for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

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The challenge for the Bears is finding a deal that is an actual upgrade over their current situation. Tyson Bagent is arguably one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

It is hard to argue that Rudolph is a major upgrade over Bagent. Once you factor in the need for Rudolph or another veteran to learn a new offensive system during the season, it makes even less sense for Chicago to make a move.

All this could change if Williams’ injury turns out to be worse than expected. For now, it appears Chicago escaped with the best-case scenario for Williams.