Bears Dealt Unfortunate News on Quarterback Trade Days Before NFL Deadline

With Caleb Williams back at full strength, there has been plenty of NFL rumors that the Chicago Bears could trade one of the team’s veteran quarterbacks. It appears that the team’s chances of striking a quarterback deal took a hit.

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Bears’ most likely trade partner for Tyson Bagent were the Baltimore Ravens. This potential deal appears to now be off the table as the Ravens made a move to acquire veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“The Bears’ most likely partner for Tyson Bagent would’ve been the Ravens, who went with Brissett instead,” Pelissero wrote in a November 7, article titled, “The Six Biggest Questions Before the NFL Trade Deadline.”

“If any legitimate starting QB can get moved by Tuesday, it’s (Kirk) Cousins.”

Let’s take a look at the latest Bears rumors and news ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Bears Rumors: QB Case Keenum Is Named the Bears’ Most Likely Trade Candidate

Case Keenum has also been floated as a potential trade candidate. ESPN’s Dan Graziano labeled Keenum as the Bears’ most likely player to be dealt.

The Bears have until Tuesday, November 10, to make a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

“This is another team that I don’t think would be moving players,” Graziano detailed in a November 4, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Players to watch, buzz and goals for all 32 teams.”

“But teams always need QB help, and Keenum showed a little something earlier this season in relief of Caleb Williams. For the right offer, who knows?”

NFL Trade Rumors: Bears Linked to Deal With Jets in Possible Reunion With CB Nashon Wright

The Bears are being linked to a familiar veteran defender. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Bears may consider a deal with the New York Jets to reunite with cornerback Nashon Wright.

“My sentiments on Jets CB Nahshon Wright and a Bears reunion: Just make it happen already,” Anderson noted in a November 8, message on X. “It (would) clearly be mutually beneficial. The desire is there. Wright’s time in Florham Park has not gone as planned.

“Wright has appeared in only 3 games for the Jets— exclusively on special teams without a single defensive snap. This is a glaring fit or utilization issue considering Wright’s potency in Chicago,” Anderson added.

“Nahshon had a breakout season last year with 5 INTs & led the NFL with 8 total individual takeaways. Wright’s lone Pro Bowl selection (2025) came in the Windy City.”

The Bears Are Unlikely to Land Chargers Pass Rusher Khalil Mack

Chicago has also been connected to a potential reunion with star pass rusher Khalil Mack. The latest NFL buzz is that the Los Angeles Chargers are not eager to cut ties with the veteran despite the team’s poor start.

“The Chargers are the final winless team in the NFL, and they’re staring 0-8 in the face with a meeting Sunday against the desperate Houston Texans,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones explained in a November 7, story titled, “What I’m hearing about Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Garrett Wilson rumors at the NFL trade deadline.”

“But L.A. has signaled to everyone that it does not intend to trade players, even ones on expiring contracts, such as Khalil Mack,” Jones continued.

“It has confounded rival teams who wish to peck at the Chargers’ carcass before Tuesday.”