Proposed Trade Has Bears Land Former 36-TD Playmaking QB Amid Quarterback Injury News

It has been a case of good news, bad news for the Chicago Bears when it comes to Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent. The good news is that Williams’ hamstring injury appears to be minor.

Yet, Chicago is now dealing with another quarterback injury as Bagent is in concussion protocol. This means that the status for both Williams and Bagent remains uncertain for the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Could Bagent’s injury make it more likely that the Bears make a move for another quarterback? It just so happens that one NFL contender has an intriguing option who is third on their depth chart.

The Seahawks have former Alabama standout Jalen Milroe sitting behind both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. With Darnold returning to practice, Milroe becomes more of a luxury for Seattle.

What could a Seahawks-Bears trade look like? Let’s dive into how a deal could work for both teams.

Bears Rumors: NFL Trade for Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe Makes Sense Amid Caleb Williams’ Injury

The Seahawks selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. It is hard to imagine Seattle could land a third-round pick for Milroe given the playmaker has done little to solidify himself as an NFL quarterback.

A realistic trade pitch could be the Bears acquiring Milroe in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Milroe’s lack of an NFL resume has more to do with sitting behind Darnold and Lock than it does his ability.

The signal-caller posted better numbers than most college football running backs during his final season at Alabama. Milroe notched 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground in 13 appearances in 2024.

The quarterback also threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.3% of his passes. Milroe is in the second season of a four-year, $6 million rookie contract.

Will Bears QB Tyson Bagent Play vs. Eagles in Week 3?

With Williams and Bagent both dealing with injuries, the Bears could start Case Keenum against the Eagles, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Time will tell if the Bears make a late quarterback move ahead of the Monday Night Football showdown.

“Bears QB Tyson Bagent is dealing with a concussion and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, sources say,” Rapoport deailed in September 22, message on X.

“With Caleb Williams likely out with a hamstring injury, Case Keenum could be the starter vs the Eagles.”

Even with Williams expected to return sooner rather than later, Milroe would give the Bears another developmental quarterback option. At the very least, Milroe could be inserted into games for select packages to utilize his rushing ability.