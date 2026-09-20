NFL World Reacts to ‘Emotional’ Bears QB Caleb Williams Amid Serious Injury News

A serious development is underway in Chicago after Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went down with what appears to be a serious injury.

Williams, who was injured after scrambling to make a play, had to be helped back to the locker room on a cart.

“Here’s Caleb Williams being carted off,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted out with a video of Williams clearly in pain and giving a thumbs up to the Chicago crowd. “Clearly very upset, but did give the cheering Bears’ crowd a thumbs up. ”

Here’s Caleb Williams being carted off. Clearly very upset, but did give the cheering Bears’ crowd a thumbs up. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cXDnBDIqjK https://t.co/I4r5pRf9or — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2026

NFL World Reacts to ‘Emotional’ Bears QB Caleb Williams

People across social media gave their thoughts on what the injury could be for Chicago’s star quarterback.

“Caleb Williams – Stronger confirmation for me that it’s a Right hamstring. He reaches for the back of his leg as he rolls over, then favors right leg coming off the field after the long step. I’m not thinking Achilles or other.” @jmthrivept

“By video, apparent right hamstring strain Carted to locker room Hazard of wet weather and early season,” @ProFootballDoc

When Williams went down, you could hear him yell and immediately know that this was a serious injury.

“you gotta feel terrible for the city of chicago man. pray he’s the same player when he gets back” @PHIwhite0 commented on X.

“So sad for Caleb, hopefully not long term but just doesn’t look good.” @GoehleNFL added under the video of Williams going down.

The good news would be that it was just a hamstring injury that knocked him out for a few weeks. The bad news is a possible Achilles injury that knocks Williams out for the season.

The Bears have ruled Williams out for the game with a hamstring injury, so let’s hope that’s the case that he only misses a few games.

Bears’ Backup QB

Chicago’s backup quarterback is Tyson Bagent, who’s been with the team since 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

He’s appeared in 12 career games for the Bears with 917 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and two rushing touchdowns.

Bagent commented on sitting and waiting for his opportunity to start, saying, “I am so unbelievably grateful to be in the position that I’m in. Nobody ever thought, besides my family, that I would be in the position that I’m in right now.”

Ben Johnson commented on Bagent returning to the Bears on a two-year, $10 million extension, saying, “I love Tyson. That’s one that kind of pulls at your heartstrings a little bit because he’s someone that you care about so deeply, and he’s a hell of a football player…at some point you want to see him have a chance to do it himself.”