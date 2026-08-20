Bears Fit for 4-Time Pro Bowl RB Amid Kyle Monangai Injury

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has constructed his entire philosophy around effectively running the football, which renders the injury to second-year RB Kyle Monangai a significant blow to the offense.

Veteran Roschon Johnson is the RB3 behind D’Andre Swift, but he spent most of last year operating in a special teams capacity after the installation of the new system. That argues for Chicago’s pursuit of a running back who can fill in for Monangai during his absence, which might prove substantial.

Monangai did not travel with the team for joint practice work with the Cincinnati Bengals this week ahead of the Bears’ second preseason game scheduled for Saturday.

“Source: Bears RB Kyle Monangai suffered a hyperextended knee,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday, August 17. “Expected to miss multiple weeks but per the MRI the outcome is considered positive after a recent practice injury.”

The Bears have just under $4.6 million in available salary cap space as of Thursday, but there are a few viable options in free agency who fit will inside of that budget. Among them is four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, formerly of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

Chubb — who will play the upcoming campaign, his ninth in the NFL, at 30 years old if he catches on somewhere — has a market value of just $1.3 million, which is the current league minimum for players with seven years experience.

Nick Chubb Played in 15 Games Last Season After 2 Years Cut Short by Injury

Chubb was an elite player for his first five years in the league, but injuries have hampered him since.

He appeared in just 10 total games across the 2023-24 seasons, which were his final two years in Cleveland. Chubb joined the Texans last season, appearing in 15 contests and earning nine starts.

Chubb carried the football 122 times for 506 yards and three scores, producing a reasonable average of 4.1 yards per carry behind what was an abysmal offensive line in Houston. He also caught 13 passes for 67 yards.

Bears Can Maintain Explosive Run Game With Nick Chubb Playing Behind D’Andre Swift

It is fair to say Chubb’s best days are well behind him. However, he has produced the best career of any of the running backs currently available in free agency, and his return to relative health in 2025 indicates that he should still be capable of serving in a complementary role for a contender.

Multiple analysts floated Chicago as a potential landing spot for Chubb during his free agency last summer, and the suggestion that he could fill in until Monangai is back to 100 percent remains viable. Chubb is no longer a regular producer of explosive plays, which is what Johnson’s run game thrives on, but he is more than capable of handling goal line work when necessary.

Swift will still carry the load during the upcoming campaign after what was arguably the best season of his career in 2025. He produced 1,087 rushing yards and nine scores on 4.9 yards per carry, adding 34 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown.