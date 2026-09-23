Bears Bring Back Veteran Cornerback Amid Tyrique Stevenson Concerns

The Chicago Bears are bringing back one of their 2025 veteran cornerbacks for another run amid ongoing injury concerns with starter Tyrique Stevenson.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire, the Bears re-signed veteran cornerback Nick McCloud — who started four games for them last season — to their practice squad on Tuesday in a series of roster moves ahead of Week 3’s matchup with Philadelphia.

McCloud tallied 27 tackles and two pass deflections over 15 games for the Bears in 2025, working primarily as a depth cornerback and a special-teams contributor but making four starts as an injury reliever. He also played 20 defensive snaps in Chicago’s wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers but recorded no statistics.

The Bears also released offensive lineman Kyle Hergel from the practice squad on Tuesday in a corresponding roster move that cleared space for McCloud’s return.

Tyrique Stevenson’s Status Uncertain for ‘MNF’ vs. Eagles

The Bears are likely eyeing McCloud to fill a similar emergency depth role in his return in Chicago with one of their key starters on the mend ahead of Week 3’s matchup.

Stevenson — who starts opposite Jaylon Johnson on the perimeter — suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of Week 2’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and did not return to the game. His status remains unclear ahead of their first practice of the week.

After struggles in Week 1, Stevenson had a much better game against the Vikings before his untimely injury. He tallied five tackles and a pass breakup in the 9-3 loss and allowed just one completion on four targets while matching up against Justin Jefferson.

The Bears have a longer week to figure out Stevenson’s availability, but they may need to call up McCloud from the practice squad before Monday night’s kickoff if they get the sense his injury will leave them shorthanded against the Eagles.

Kyler Gordon Eligible to Return to Practice in Week 3

Meanwhile, the Bears also still have $40 million slot cornerback Kyler Gordon on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with the persistent calf injury that has kept him sidelined since spring workouts, but he could return to practice as soon as this week.

Players who begin the season on the PUP list are required to miss the first four games of the regular season, but a new rule change in 2026 allows teams to open the 21-day practice windows of their PUP-listed players as soon as Week 3 — meaning Gordon could receive clearance to return to practice for the Bears in the coming days.

The Bears won’t start the 21-day clock on Gordon, though, unless they are confident that he will be ready to return to their active roster before it runs out. Players who do not return to the 53-man roster at the end of their practice windows must spend the rest of the season on the PUP list, which makes the timing of Gordon’s return critical.

In other words, if Gordon returns to practice this week, chances are good that he will return to the 53-man roster before Week 5’s divisional matchup with the Packers at Lambeau Field on October 11.