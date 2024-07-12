Bears Among Favorites to Trade for Patriots’ $55 Million All-Pro

Trade rumors have been swirling around New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon for months. As the talk intensifies, odds makers believe the Chicago Bears are among the favorites to land Judon via trade.

Per Bet Massachusetts, the Seattle Seahawks (16.7% chance, +500) have the best chance to trade for Judon. Close behind the Seahawks are the Atlanta Falcons (15.4% chance, +550 odds) and the Bears (15.4% chance, +550 odds), tied with the second-highest odds of adding Judon.

A pass rusher to bolster a unit led by Montez Sweat is one of Chicago’s primary remaining needs. As it stands, the Bears have a combination of Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Jacob Martin, Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker in their defensive ends room.

Adding a player of Judon’s ilk to rush the other edge opposite Sweat would give the Bears a far more fearsome defensive front. But would a trade for Judon be something Bears GM Ryan Poles would consider? That likely depends on a few things.

Are Patriots Willing to Trade Their Best Defensive Player?

Judon told 93.7 WEEI in April that ultimately, he’d like to work out a deal with the Pats. “I think with the contract stuff, if it happens it happens,” Judon said, adding: “If we can get a new contract worked out to where I try to end my career in Boston, that’d be great.”

Since then, however, Judon and the Pats have been at an impasse, and the two sides don’t appear close to a deal.

“Matthew Judon has asked for a new contract and the Patriots have made an offer, according to a source close to the situation. But they are not currently close to agreeing to a new deal,” Henry McKenna of Fox Sports wrote on X on July 9.

For his part, Judon isn’t doing much to help squash trade rumors. On July 3, he posted the following ambiguous gif on X:

With the Pats nowhere near ready to compete for a championship, they would likely be more willing to part with Judon, who is in the final year of his four-year, $55 million contract.

According to Bet Massachusetts, “the odds that Judon stays with New England are pretty slim, with the Patriots listed at +1450 to keep him in 2024.”

Would Chicago Bears Be Willing to Trade for Patriots Edge Matthew Judon?

That’s the key question. If the veteran defensive end is healthy, it’s certainly possible.

Judon is coming off a significant injury that cut his 2023 campaign short. He tore his right biceps during New England’s October 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. A four-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection in 2022, Judon turns 32 in August, so his health will be a huge issue.

Judon played in four games last year 94 pass rush snaps last year and finished with 16 total pressures (4.0 sacks, 7 hurries and 5 QB hits) according to Pro Football Focus. The year prior, in his All-Pro 2022 campaign, he amassed a career-high 15.5 sacks, also adding 28 QB hits, 14 TFLs and two forced fumbles.

There’s no doubt Judon has an excellent résumé, but his age and salary demands could hinder a potential trade with Chicago. Judon’s 2024 salary is only $6.5 million, so he’ll likely be looking for a deal that gives him more than that annually in the future. Poles may be willing to negotiate, but again, Judon will have to be fit as a fiddle in order for a trade to happen.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score reported in June that the Bears “remained open to the possibility of re-signing” Yannick Ngakoue, who was with the team in 2023. With training camp around the corner (rookies report on July 16), expect a move within the next few weeks — if the Bears make one, that is.