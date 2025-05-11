Bears Insider Sends Warning on Bears Offense ‘Keep Them Happy’

The Chicago Bears are ramping up their roster with playmakers, all in an effort to give Caleb Williams the best support possible. But as the Bears’ offense starts to stack up on offensive assets, Bears’ insider Courtney Cronin is already issuing a cautionary note: success won’t come from stockpiling weapons but from keeping them all involved.

That’s the challenge for new head coach Ben Johnson, and general manager Ryan Poles knows he brought in the right guy for the job:

“That’s something Ben and I have talked about,” Poles said. “I know that’s something he can handle, and he’s going to have conversations with the guys about just being selfless and doing what’s best for the team.”

If not, it’s setting the table for a problem if guys start feeling like they’re just decoys.

The reason for the sudden conversation around the abundance of weapons on offense for the Bears stems from their aggression in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. After drafting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, the Bears made history by selecting two pass catchers with their first two picks, drafting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III. Something that’s never been done in team history.

“My mindset is that every time I get the ball, I’m trying to make the playcaller give me the ball some more,” Burden emphasized. “I’m always trying to make a play.”

Talent Management Will Define Ben Johnson’s Early Tenure

Fresh off designing one of the NFL’s most productive offenses in Detroit, Johnson has a reputation for making the most of his personnel. But he, along with Poles, acknowledged the challenge ahead when it comes to defining roles and managing egos.

“There’s one ball, and someone’s going to be hot one week,” Poles said. “Another person’s going to be hot the next, and we gotta support that person. If that means you’re blocking, whatever that means, you gotta do your part to your highest level so that we can win football games.”

That’s easier said than done, especially with rookies like Burden, who admitted that fewer targets during his final season at Missouri prepared him for the mental grind of not being the focal point of the offense. But the Bears will ask more than just mental discipline; Johnson made it clear he’ll be evaluating how players react when the play isn’t designed for them.

“So how are you going to run your route when you might not be No. 1 in the progression? How are you going to block for your teammate when he has the ball?”

How Johnson commands the offense is the reason why the players in Detroit were all successful. It’s the reason why the pass catchers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta took turns finishing as the leading receivers in 2024. It’s the reason why running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 88 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns.

Chemistry Over Ego

For the Bears to succeed, it won’t just come down to Williams’ arm or Johnson’s scheming. It will come down to how well the offensive unit embraces the idea of “we” over “me.”

There are a lot of mouths to feed, and a lot of managing to do.

If Johnson and Poles can keep the egos in check, the Bears could finally become one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses. But if the roles remain unclear or certain players feel marginalized, this high-powered machine could sputter before it starts.