Bears Receive Bad News on Injury Report Regarding Offensive Line

The Chicago Bears released the first injury report of the week leading up to the matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and despite it only being Wednesday, you can’t help but be concerned that not one, not two, but three starting offensive linemen pop up on the report.

Right guard Jonah Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury (did not practice), Joe Thuney is dealing with a pectoral injury (DNP), and right tackle Darnell Wright is dealing with an ankle injury (DNP).

Those are the top three offensive linemen whom the Bears have who are dealing with injuries. Not good.

Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Comments on Bears Offensive Line

The Bears are heavily reliant on the offensive line to make the magic work on offense, and for those three who are currently dealing with injuries, you can make an argument that they are the best at their position through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Head coach Ben Johnson commented on Jonah Jackson specifically on October 7th, saying, “Jonah is playing high level football right now….he’s a big part of the OL room. We wouldn’t have the success that we have had this season so far without him.”

Jackson, in 314 offensive snaps, has allowed zero sacks, zero quarterback hits, zero penalties, and just four pressures. That’s someone playing at an All-Pro level.

Not to mention Darnell Wright also allowing zero hits, zero penalties, zero sacks, and four pressures as well, along with Joe Thuney allowing zero sacks, one penalty, one hit, and eight pressures.

Despite the Packers being banged up on defense, the Bears need all the help they can get to secure a win in Lambeau Field.

Ben Johnson, Luther Burden Comment on Packers Matchup

It certainly feels like the Bears are the favorites (despite multiple starters dealing with injuries), but nonetheless, they aren’t taking this matchup lightly. Especially when going up against Jordan Love.

“Jordan Love is one of the better quarterbacks in this league,” Ben Johnson said. “He is as accurate as anybody. Really big challenge for us on the road.”

The Bears will be without Caleb Williams once again, so it’s up to Tyson Bagent to secure a win and take the team from 3-1 to 4-1.

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III also shared his thoughts on going up against Green Bay, especially after everything that transpired in 2025, saying, “What’s done in the past doesn’t matter. We’re ready to get down there Sunday and come back home with a dub. … We just want to beat them really bad and make them quit.”

Burden added that Johnson’s approach towards the Packers is simple — “I feel like he wants to beat them really bad, like everybody else in the room, every Chicago fan. We just want to beat them real bad and make them quit.”