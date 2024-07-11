‘Massive’ OL Named Top Player To Watch for Bears

The offensive line remains one of the biggest question marks for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2024 regular season.

Chicago has shored up its wide receiving corps by adding veteran Keenan Allen and drafting rookie Rome Odunze, and the team also added playmaking running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett. With that type of talent in the huddle, quarterback Caleb Williams will have no shortage of playmakers to pick from.

Then, there’s the O-line. The Bears have a few potential cornerstones in Darnell Wright and Teven Jenkins, but beyond that, there’s loads of uncertainty about the group slated to protect their rookie QB. Considering the Bears used both of their first-round draft picks on Williams and Odunze this year, some believe the team will invest heavily in the offensive line next year.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus named “One offensive player to watch for all 32 NFL teams,” in the 2025 NFL draft, and for the Bears, he listed Anthony Belton of the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Would NC State OL Anthony Belton Be a Good Fit for the Chicago Bears?

That depends largely on how Chicago’s current starting left tackle, Braxton Jones, performs in 2024. Jones has started 28 games and played 1,744 snaps at LT over his two seasons with the Bears.

In 11 games and 421 pass block snaps last season, Jones allowed 32 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He has held up nicely for a fifth-round pick, but much will ride on his health and overall performance this coming season.

“Jones has two more years on his rookie deal, so maybe Chicago won’t go the tackle route in 2025, but I love the idea of adding the massive 6-foot-6, 340-pound Anthony Belton to the Bears’ offensive line, either at tackle or guard,” Sikkema noted, adding: “His power and size are imposing.”

The Bears gave up 50 sacks in 17 games last year, which was tied for seventh-worst in the league. General manager Ryan Poles did make multiple additions to the line this offseason, and the unit’s depth has improved.

Still, another solid starter or two would be nice. If his arrow stays pointing up, Belton would be a great addition for Chicago.

Bears Will Likely Add to Offensive Line in 2025 Draft Regardless

Chicago selected tackle Kiran Amegadjie in the third round, and the team made several free agent additions on the line, as well. The Bears signed free agent tackles Jake Curhan and Matt Pryor, also adding two potential starting center candidates in Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates.

Veteran right guard Nate Davis has also had injury issues keeping him off the field both last year and this offseason, so he’ll be a player to monitor in 2024, as well. With numerous players setting out to prove themselves on Chicago’s O-line in 2024, it feels likely the Bears will be looking to add young talent when the draft rolls around again next year.

As for Belton, he’s certainly worth keeping an eye on.

“Anthony Belton is a physically imposing offensive tackle who showcases an excellent blend of hand usage and footwork to quickly stymie pass rushers of all sizes,” The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler wrote. “In pass pro, Belton’s size is a nightmare to work around. Combine his overall mass and footwork and pass rushers have a tough time.”

In 489 pass block snaps last season, Belton allowed just one sack, and he led the team with 51 pancake blocks. That’s the kind of aggressiveness and physicality the Bears could use on the offensive line. We’ll see how his 2024 campaign with the Wolfpack goes.