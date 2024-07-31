Multiple Bears Insiders Share Concerning Updates on OL Darnell Wright

Offensive lineman Darnell Wright had an impressive rookie campaign for the Chicago Bears in 2023.

Wright was the top pick for the Bears in the 2023 NFL draft, getting selected No. 10 overall. He played a huge role for the team last year, starting all 17 games. While he struggled at times to get used to the speed of the pro game, Wright generally played well, and had a noticeably good training camp as a rookie. That’s not the case this year, according to multiple insiders covering the team.

Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Sports has been reporting regularly from the team’s training camp practices, and he had a slightly concerning takeaway from Wright’s performance specifically.

“At this point in camp, Darnell Wright cannot block Montez Sweat,” Moreano noted. “Sweat … is getting back in the backfield at such a fast rate you are just wondering where Darnell Wright is attempting to block this guy. We need to see a little more resistance from Wright.”

Moreano isn’t alone in his observations about the second-year right tackle.

Bears OL Darnell Wright Allowing ‘Too Much Pressure’ in Year 2 of Training Camp

On the July 26 episode of their “Hoge & Jahns” podcast, Bears insiders Adam Hoge of CHGO and Adam Jahns of The Athletic discussed players who have been standing out in both good and bad ways in the early days of training camp. Unfortunately, Wright’s was a name that was getting noticed for the wrong reasons.

“I’m not sure he’s having a good camp quite yet, or at least not the camp you want from a top 10 pick,” Jahns said about Wright. “I feel like we’re noting too much pressure. Now, he’s facing good players. Montez Sweat is a problem for him. That stinks to have to face him this often. But in terms of draft selection, expectations for Year 2, just in terms of what he’s supposed to mean to this offensive line, (you’d like to see more).”

Sweat is one of the top pass rushers in the league, so Wright won’t be facing that level of competition every week. But some weeks, he will, and the Bears need Wright to step up when that happens.

“Slightly disappointed that it’s been as choppy as it’s been,” Hoge said about Wright’s camp thus far. “Sometimes with these guys, it takes a few years. … I don’t think it’s been a bad camp. Last year he certainly had enough flashes and moments that you felt excited about (him). The penalties became an issue. You hope that’s cleaned up.”

Wright Is Focused on Learning New Offense in Year 2

I like the way Darnell Wright plays. pic.twitter.com/cOfOt6c6ZE — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 6, 2023

Wright was flagged 11 times last year, which was tied for sixth-most at his position. He played an impressive 1,127 snaps, allowing 41 hurries, 3 QB hits and 7.0 sacks (numbers via PFF). While those numbers aren’t bad considering he was a rookie, ideally, he’ll improve this coming season.

One reason for the second-year OL’s struggles could be due to learning a new offensive scheme. The Bears have a first-year offensive coordinator onboard in Shane Waldron, and Wright said

“I was just improving on just a general understanding of football, but also the new coaches coming in and some of the new schemes that we’ll have, just getting a jump on that,” Wright said at camp in July when asked what he worked on this offseason.

“I’m not an offensive coordinator or something, so I don’t know everything, but I think it’ll be good. A lot of things are clicking. Still some things we’ve gotta work on, but I think it’s going well,” Wright added.