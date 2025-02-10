Hi, Subscriber

Former Bears 2nd-Round Pick ‘Could Be Back on the Table’ in Free Agency

James Daniels
James Daniels was a second-round pick for the Bears in 2018.

The Chicago Bears selected offensive lineman James Daniels in Round 2 (39th overall) in the 2018 NFL draft, but the team chose not to renew his contact when general manager Ryan Poles was hired in 2022.

Daniels joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of 2022, signing a three-year, $26.5 million contract as an unrestricted free agent. Prior to this, he spent four seasons with the Bears, where he played in 54 games, starting 48 of them across multiple positions on the offensive line, including left guard, right guard and center.

Now set to hit free agency for the second time, could a reunion be on the table? Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron listed Daniels as a top candidate Chicago could add to its offensive line this offseason.

“Ryan Poles opted to not extend Daniels after his rookie contract expired with the Bears, but given the team’s struggles along the offensive line, Chicago’s former second-round pick could be back on the table if the two sides come together,” Infante wrote, adding: “He had an unbelievable 92.9 PFF grade in four games before tearing his Achilles, and for how experienced he is as an NFL starting lineman, he’s only 27 years old.”

Should Bears Spur Reunion & Re-Sign OL James Daniels?

It’s no secret Chicago needs to re-tool its offensive line completely, and Daniels’ versatility is an attractive quality. Right tackle Darnell Wright is the Bears’ only guaranteed starter on the line, and they’ll likely be looking for new starters everywhere else.

While he moved around during his time in Chicago, Daniels primarily played right guard in Pittsburgh, and he played the position well. Prior to injuring his Achilles early on in his 2024 campaign, Daniels had been a reliable starter for the Steelers. Over his 1,322 pass block snaps played, he allowed just 2.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 35 hurries, per PFF.

In his first season with the Steelers in 2022, Daniels started all 17 regular-season games at right guard. He played a crucial role in stabilizing the offensive line, contributing to the team’s improved rushing attack. His consistent performance and leadership were instrumental in the development of the unit.

The 2023 season saw Daniels continue his role as a key starter on the offensive line, starting 15 games at RG. He allowed only one sack and was penalized three times throughout the season.

His versatility and experience could make him a valuable addition to the Bears’ offensive line, but Poles let Daniels walk once. Would the veteran OL be willing to come back despite that fact?

Ben Johnson & Dan Roushar Will Help Shape Bears Next OL

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows the importance of building a quality O-line, as he did it in Detroit as the Lions OC. Together with new offensive line coach Dan Roushar, the duo will have a huge say in how Chicago addresses its needs on the line in both the draft and free agency. If Johnson likes Daniels, Poles surely won’t stand in the way of a reunion.

Daniels is one option, as is Chiefs right guard Trey Smith, who will be far more costly. Chicago could also add center Drew Dalman, who is still only 26 and likely won’t be re-signed by the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson and company will have $63 million in cap space, a first-round pick (No. 10 overall) and two second-round selections (Nos. 39 and 41 overall) to add some difference-makers on the line. With those kind of resources, expect some big changes to the Bears’ offense when the 2025 season rolls around.

