$51 Million Pro Bowl OL With Ties to Ben Johnson Could Be New Trade Target for Bears

The Chicago Bears have more needs on their offensive line than most NFL teams this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson are gearing up for free agency and the draft, but a new trade option may have just emerged for them: Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson.

Jackson, a Pro Bowler, has been granted permission to seek a trade, as first reported by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

This comes just one year after Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams in March of 2024. His tenure in Los Angeles has been marred by injuries, including a fractured scapula sustained in Week 2 of the 2024 season, which sidelined him for a significant portion of the year. Despite returning to active status in November, Jackson’s performance didn’t meet the high expectations he set during his successful stint with the Detroit Lions — more on that in a minute.

Would he be a good option for Chicago? Let’s discuss.

Should Chicago Bears Trade for Rams OL Jonah Jackson?

Jackson’s NFL journey began when he was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2020 draft. During his four seasons in Detroit, he established himself as a reliable starter, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021.

His consistent performance made him a sought-after free agent, leading to his substantial contract with the Rams. But his transition in Los Angeles has not been seamless. The aforementioned injuries — and perhaps scheme fit — have hindered his ability to replicate his prior success, prompting both Jackson and the Rams to consider a change.

While in Detroit, Jackson worked with new Bears head coach Ben Johnson closely for two of those seasons, as Johnson served as his offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

Jackson started 57 games for the Lions from 2020-2023, and while he has primarily played left guard, he has also taken snaps at center and right guard. He has allowed 11 sacks, 28 QB hits and 90 hurries in 2,416 career pass block snaps, per PFF.

For Jackson, a trade might offer an opportunity to revitalize his career with a team that can better utilize his skills and provide a more stable environment. The Ben Johnson connection can’t hurt, either, as Johnson is more than familiar with Jackson’s strengths, weaknesses and overall tendencies.

Bears Need Depth, Versatility on O-Line

Jackson’s versatility is one of his most biggest assets. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated proficiency in multiple positions, and the Bears could sure use that type of versatility. His ability to adapt to various roles would give Chicago a flexible vet who could address multiple needs on their offensive front.

In addition to his positional flexibility, Jackson plays with the type of aggression you like to see from your O-linemen. He was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season, and despite things not working out in Los Angeles, the folks there speak very highly of him.

“I really appreciate Jonah on how he handled [the situation],” Rams head coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN. “A starting-level player … there are a lot of teams that would love to have Jonah Jackson at guard.”

He’ll have to be healthy, of course, but if he is, he might be worth a look for Chicago.