Hi, Subscriber

Bears Sign New Deal With Veteran WR to Replace Keenan Allen

  • 351 Views
  • 16 Shares
  • Updated
Olamide Zaccheaus Keenan Allen Bears Roster Moves Bears Signings
Getty
Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Chicago Bears have found a new candidate to play the No. 3 wide receiver role and replace six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen for the 2025 NFL season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are signing former Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to their roster for next season, bringing in a speedy passing target — who had a career year in 2024 — to help Caleb Williams.

Zaccheaus caught a career-high 52 passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs for the Commanders last season. He also finished with 284 yards after catch, putting his sub-4.50-second time in the 40-yard dash on display.

The Bears needed to add more receiving depth to their 2025 roster. While starters D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze will return, veterans Allen and DeAndre Carter are currently testing the free-agent market and would need new contracts to remain with Chicago.

For now, Zaccheaus projects as the Bears’ new No. 3 wide receiver as a veteran who can play both in the slot and outside on the perimeter, but how the team proceeds with the remainder of its offseason — specifically in the NFL draft — could still shake things up.

Will Olamide Zaccheaus Be Bears’ Biggest WR Addition?

Zaccheaus is a necessary signing for the Bears. They had clear depth issues at receiver with Collin Johnson and 2023 fourth-round pick Tyler Scott — who combined for just two catches in 2024 — next in the pecking order behind Moore and Odunze. Now, they have another veteran pass-catcher to use in head coach Ben Johnson’s new scheme.

Will the Bears stop with Zaccheaus, though? Unlikely.

While the Bears might not make a bigger investment at wide receiver than Zaccheaus in free agency, they will almost certainly look to supplement the position in the 2025 NFL draft next month. Whether that means investing a Day 2 pick into a potential starter or taking a shot on at least one Day 3 receiver, more young depth is needed for the roster.

The Bears might even look to walk out of the draft with multiple rookie wide receivers if Johnson feels strongly that his roster needs more developing receiver talent; though, it depends on what he thinks about Scott’s and Johnson’s respective upside for 2025.

Who Else Have Bears Signed in 2025 NFL Free Agency?

Zaccheaus is the latest signing (still unannounced) from the Bears, but they have been swamped since the NFL’s legal tampering period opened negotiations on March 10.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Bears have added six new veterans to their roster for next season in the past week, signing free-agent contracts with center Drew Dalman, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and tight end Durham Smythe and making trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

The Bears have also retained several of their own players, signing contract extensions with cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and safety Tarvarius Moore and tendering multiple exclusive rights free agents — such as Daniel Hardy.

According to Over the Cap, the Bears have roughly $22.1 million remaining in cap space for the 2025 season; however, OTC’s calculations do not include the not-yet-released contract details for Jarrett, Smythe and Zaccheaus, leaving them with limited funds.

Jordan J. Wilson is a sports reporter who covers the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He has previously covered all levels of sports — high school, college and pro — for a variety of publications including The Indianapolis Star, The News-Gazette, Springfield State-Journal Register and Peoria Journal Star. More about Jordan J. Wilson

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Drew Dalman's headshot D. Dalman
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Grady Jarrett's headshot G. Jarrett
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Dayo Odeyingbo's headshot D. Odeyingbo
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Bears Sign New Deal With Veteran WR to Replace Keenan Allen

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x