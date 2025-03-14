Bears Sign New Deal With Veteran WR to Replace Keenan Allen

The Chicago Bears have found a new candidate to play the No. 3 wide receiver role and replace six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen for the 2025 NFL season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are signing former Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to their roster for next season, bringing in a speedy passing target — who had a career year in 2024 — to help Caleb Williams.

Zaccheaus caught a career-high 52 passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs for the Commanders last season. He also finished with 284 yards after catch, putting his sub-4.50-second time in the 40-yard dash on display.

The Bears needed to add more receiving depth to their 2025 roster. While starters D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze will return, veterans Allen and DeAndre Carter are currently testing the free-agent market and would need new contracts to remain with Chicago.

For now, Zaccheaus projects as the Bears’ new No. 3 wide receiver as a veteran who can play both in the slot and outside on the perimeter, but how the team proceeds with the remainder of its offseason — specifically in the NFL draft — could still shake things up.

Will Olamide Zaccheaus Be Bears’ Biggest WR Addition?

Zaccheaus is a necessary signing for the Bears. They had clear depth issues at receiver with Collin Johnson and 2023 fourth-round pick Tyler Scott — who combined for just two catches in 2024 — next in the pecking order behind Moore and Odunze. Now, they have another veteran pass-catcher to use in head coach Ben Johnson’s new scheme.

Will the Bears stop with Zaccheaus, though? Unlikely.

While the Bears might not make a bigger investment at wide receiver than Zaccheaus in free agency, they will almost certainly look to supplement the position in the 2025 NFL draft next month. Whether that means investing a Day 2 pick into a potential starter or taking a shot on at least one Day 3 receiver, more young depth is needed for the roster.

The Bears might even look to walk out of the draft with multiple rookie wide receivers if Johnson feels strongly that his roster needs more developing receiver talent; though, it depends on what he thinks about Scott’s and Johnson’s respective upside for 2025.

Who Else Have Bears Signed in 2025 NFL Free Agency?

Zaccheaus is the latest signing (still unannounced) from the Bears, but they have been swamped since the NFL’s legal tampering period opened negotiations on March 10.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Bears have added six new veterans to their roster for next season in the past week, signing free-agent contracts with center Drew Dalman, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and tight end Durham Smythe and making trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

The Bears have also retained several of their own players, signing contract extensions with cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and safety Tarvarius Moore and tendering multiple exclusive rights free agents — such as Daniel Hardy.

According to Over the Cap, the Bears have roughly $22.1 million remaining in cap space for the 2025 season; however, OTC’s calculations do not include the not-yet-released contract details for Jarrett, Smythe and Zaccheaus, leaving them with limited funds.