There are limited opportunities for the Chicago Bears’ undrafted free agents to land a spot on the 53-man roster, especially for UDFA wideout Omari Kelly.

Kelly, 22, went undrafted after racking up 626 receiving yards on 47 receptions with two touchdowns. The Bears are taking a chance on him, and while the wide receiver room is relatively stacked with guys like Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker, and Zavion Thomas, Rucker Haringey of Fansided believes Kelly is the Bears’ best undrafted free agent with a chance at making the 53-man roster.

Bears Receive Intriguing Take Involving UDFA Omari Kelly Before Season

Haringey went into detail on why he believes Omari Kelly could have a shot at making the roster.

“The Chicago Bears need to find as many weapons for Caleb Williams as possible if they want to make another playoff run. A steady wide receiver like Omari Kelly can help Chicago’s offense continue to run on time for their franchise signal-caller.

Kelly had a chance to be a late round selection but the Bears were able to scoop him up in free agency after the draft concluded. He doesn’t possess elite size or speed, but he’s a steady, reliable receiver who can endear himself to a pro coaching staff.

The options on the Bears’ depth chart at receiver aren’t overly impressive after starters Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. If Kelly can show Ben Johnson he can be a steady backup option on the outside during the preseason he could make the Week 1 roster.”

Kelly can also return punts, with 12 punts returned for 150 yards (12.5 avg.) in 2025. Personally, it’s hard to see the Bears bringing him on the 53-man roster, but there’s a good chance they’ll try to keep him on the practice squad heading into Week 1.

Luther Burden Loves What He’s Seeing From Zavion Thomas

While a lot of folks were not initially happy with the Bears reaching for Zavion Thomas in the third round, Luther Burden loves what he’s seen from his new teammate thus far.

“He’s an electric player,” Burden said. “He had a great fade ball today. He’s going to be a great player for us and make big plays for us this year, and it’s going to be exciting to watch.”

Thomas hauled in a 50-yard bullet pass from Caleb Williams during practice and continues to trend in the right direction. As for the rest of the team, head coach Ben Johnson believes the team is off to a “great start” in OTAs.

“We’re off to a really good start,” Johnson said. “Has a lot to do with how we go about our business, particularly now that we’re on the grass together as a full 90-man roster, coaches and players together on this thing. …Here’s what I know about our group right now: We’ve got a bunch of really hard workers. I couldn’t be more impressed with the past five, five-and-a-half weeks and how they’re approached their business.”

It’s going to be another fun season in Chicago, and who knows, maybe Omari Kelly could be the next Jahdae Walker for the Bears.