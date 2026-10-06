Bears’ Super Bowl Linebacker Hospitalized From Physical Altercation After Week 4 Win

Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning linebacker Otis Wilson was reportedly hospitalized after engaging in a physical altercation with multiple security guards at Soldier Field on Sunday following the team’s Week 4 win over the New York Jets.

Wilson was at the game as an official ambassador for the Bears and made two pregame appearances before the altercation.

After the game, Wilson and his wife, Tina, tried to enter a Suite Level A elevator, which is permitted for credentialed media members. From there, this story takes on two slightly different accounts.

Bears’ LB Otis Wilson’s Account Of The Altercation

ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler recaps Wilson’s view of the situation, writing, “In a statement to ESPN, Wilson said he and his wife entered an elevator with media personnel to leave Soldier Field and were both ‘assaulted by private security personnel’.”

“Before being able to identify myself as a former Chicago Bears player and attempt to explain why we were there…a security guard approached us, and the guard physically assaulted my wife.”

Wilson then retaliated and “aggressively threw the female officer into a wall… leaving a large hole in the wall.”

“Wilson said he was then also assaulted by the two security contractors and was then transported by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for evaluation and released that night.”

The female officer has worked at Soldier Field since 2024 and was there, per Monterrey Security. She reportedly suffered injuries and bruising to her ribs and arms from the encounter.

Monterrey Security’s Account Of The Altercation

Kahler also tallies the officer’s side of the story: “Wilson, 69, and his wife, Tina, boarded an elevator on suite level A, near the press box. The elevator was intended for media use only and contained credentialed reporters when Wilson and his wife were the last to enter. A female security officer asked Wilson and his wife to leave the elevator because it was reserved for media use only. Wilson did not respond to her request. She asked him again to leave the elevator and then told him that the elevator would not be moving until he got off. Wilson said, ‘OK then’ and did not move. A reporter on the elevator said, ‘Come on, we have a job to do.’”

“The female security officer then got onto the elevator to physically pull Tina Wilson and then Otis Wilson off the elevator. Tina Wilson walked off the elevator and a male security officer then came to help the female officer remove Otis Wilson from the elevator. The elevator doors shut for several seconds, while ESPN reporters heard the sound of a forceful impact behind the doors. When the doors reopened on the same floor, ESPN reporters saw the female security officer on the ground next to the wall.”

The Investigation Is Ongoing

Wilson and Monterrey Security have both been cooperating with law enforcement since the event as the official review takes place.

Wilson reportedly is asking for the surveillance and body-cam footage from the security guards.

“I am asking the Chicago Park District and its security contractor, Monterrey Security, to preserve all surveillance and body camera footage of the incident,” he said.

Investigators are currently looking into the case from all angles, but for now it is a bit of a he-said-she-said statement.