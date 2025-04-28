Massive New Bears OL Set to ‘Push’ Starter Darnell Wright

As one of the newest members of the Chicago Bears offensive line, rookie Ozzy Trapilo is about to get the chance he’s always dreamed of.

The Bears selected Trapilo with the 56th overall pick in the second round, and he brings an intriguing combination of size, versatility and athleticism to the Windy City. He’s also in a position to a potential challenger to incumbent tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 321 pounds, Trapilo was one of the tallest players in the draft and he’s poised to have an effect on the entire O-line.

“As a second-round pick, Trapilo is here to push left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright,” insider Adam Jahns of The Athletic wrote after the draft. “Trapilo played on both sides at Boston College. The Bears will see where everyone fits best in training camp, even if it means Wright sliding over to the left side.”

Wright, the team’s 10th overall selection in 2023, has played over 2,100 snaps at right tackle over his two years in the league, but he might just be the team’s new LT when the 2025 regular season hits.

Will Darnell Wright Replace Braxton Jones as Starting LT for the Bears in 2025?

Jones, who has started 40 games at left tackle for Chicago, has missed time in recent years due to neck and ankle injuries. He has been a capable presence on the line, but never a dominant one. Wright has demonstrated promise at RT, earning an overall grade of 79.3 from PFF in 2024. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2023, and his development is still ongoing.

Considering Trapilo’s readiness to contribute combined with his physical attributes and collegiate experience, he’s a strong candidate to step in and provide strength and stability right away, potentially pushing for a starting role. So, what does that mean for Jones and Wright, specifically? Jahns may be correct — Wright could replace Jones at LT while Trapilo starts in Wright’s vacated spot.

“That’ll be an interesting one,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson replied, when asked about the left tackle spot, via Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune.

“Ozzy’s dependable, disciplined, technician, very intelligent,” Bears GM Ryan Poles added. “He’s tough, strong. We look at lean mass for the bigs. He’s a very dense player that can get movement at the point of attack, anchor well. Tall player that needs to continue to bend, but he’s going to do a really good job. Just a very reliable player for us.”

Why New Bears OL Ozzy Trapilo Could Push for Starting RT Role

Over his college career, Trapilo appeared in 43 games, starting 36 of them—10 at left tackle in 2022 and 24 at right tackle during the 2023 and 2024 seasons . In 2023, he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, and in 2024, he was named First-Team All-ACC. He didn’t allow a sack in 385 pass-blocking snaps during the 2023 season, according to PFF.

Trapilo’s background includes experience as a tight end in high school, and he even logged several snaps at TE in 2024, highlighting his athleticism and potential for hybrid roles under Johnson, who loves to incorporate big O-linemen into his schemes once in a while. He played 646 snaps at LT in college, and 1,483 snaps at RT, so his preference likely lies on the right side.

There’s no doubt Trapilo’s arrival will bring a competitive dynamic that could — and should –elevate Chicago’s entire line. The only question is whether he’ll be starting at RT when September rolls around. If he stays healthy, he’s got a shot.