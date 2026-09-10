Bears Get ‘Encouraging’ News on Ozzy Trapilo Ahead of Season Opener

The Chicago Bears will not start Ozzy Trapilo at left tackle in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, but it’s only a matter of time before he’s back in action as he is on the precipice of another major step forward in the return process.

On Thursday, September 10, Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears reported that Trapilo is preparing to begin team drills.

“#Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar just told us Ozzy Trapilo will start doing team drills soon,” Hoge posted to X.

“I think we’re getting closer,” Roushar said, per Hoge. “We’ve done post-work with him on bodies. It’s certainly different than actually going out there and putting it all together, but I’ve been really encouraged with what he’s done so far.”

Ozzy Trapilo Approaching Return Faster Than Anyone in Bears Organization Initially Expected

Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon in January during the Bears’ playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers.

In the aftermath, general manager Ryan Poles speculated that the 2025 second-round pick might remain sidelined for much of the upcoming campaign. However, Trapilo blew through the rehabilitation process and was in pads getting on-field work during the preseason in August.

Chicago did not place Trapilo on injured reserve (IR) or the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin the year, which would have necessitated he miss at least four games. That decision indicates that the Bears are strongly optimistic he can get back into the mix by no later than Week 4 against the New York Jets, a game that will take place in the Windy City on October 4.

Braxton Jones to Serve as Starting Left Tackle on Interim Basis

In the meantime, Braxton Jones will step into the starting left tackle role, which he held for much of his first four seasons with the franchise.

Jones lost the job to Theo Benedet early in 2025 before injuries robbed him of most of the rest of the campaign. Trapilo later succeeded Benedet, who will serve as the team’s swing tackle until Trapilo returns to full health, at which point Benedet will slot firmly into the RT2 role behind star lineman Darnell Wright.

The Trapilo injury likely led to Chicago’s decision to bring Jones back on a one-year deal worth $5 million, and the team announced earlier this week that Jones would start at left tackle in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself,” Jones told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin on Tuesday. “I came off that Tennessee joint practice, which was crazy, and I just said the same thing, I’m proud of myself for fighting back. That’s a great accomplishment. Not a lot of fifth-rounders get the opportunity to do that, and I think I’m going to continue to try to seize that moment and do the work that nobody’s watching me do and I think everything will take care of itself. But yeah, I am proud of myself.”