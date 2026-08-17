Bears’ Joe Thuney Comments on Ozzy Trapilo’s ‘Shocking’ Return

It feels like a miracle that Chicago Bears left tackle Ozzy Trapilo was activated off the physically unable to perform list on August 16th, just seven months after rupturing his patellar tendon in the postseason match against the Green Bay Packers.

There were legitimate questions on whether Trapilo would even be available to play during the 2026 regular season, so the fact that he’s already practicing in August is nothing short of remarkable.

Bears All-Pro guard Joe Thuney had some comments on his remarkable recovery.

Joe Thuney Comments on Ozzy Trapilo’s Remarkable Recovery

Speaking with the media, Joe Thuney had this to say about Ozzy Trapilo’s return from injury:

“Can you believe it? Yeah, it’s awesome, just credit to him, the staff here, trainers, weight staff, you know everybody. It was great to see him moving in football positions again, helmet on. He had another great year last year; it’s cool to see him out there.”

The Bears have been in limbo at the left tackle position, and the emergence of Trapilo during last season was a major boost of confidence for the Bears’ offensive coaching staff.

Trapilo ended his rookie season with 491 offensive snaps, allowing just two sacks and two penalties.

Since he’s been out, there’s a three-man competition for the starting LT spot between Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie, and Jedrick Wills Jr., but Jones has been injured, and there was no clear winner between the other two tackles after the first preseason match against the Cleveland Browns.

“That’s a hard one for me to assess right now,” head coach Ben Johnson said regarding the left tackle battle after the game. “Sometimes that trench play, you have to go ahead and take a look at the lens from behind and really be able to take a look at it.”

Thuney on Being a Leader

The Bears also benefited tremendously from the addition of Joe Thuney, who started in all 17 regular-season games and ended up as the NFL’s first-ever Protector of the Year.

He talked about being a leader and supporting his teammates, saying, “Just trying to set a great example, be a leader. Played in a lot of different situations, lot of different teammates. When guys approach me or talk about different things that happen throughout the season, ups and downs, trying to keep a steady course. At the end of the day, just trying to be the best left guard and offensive lineman I can be, and help the O-line room as much as I can, just trying to do the best that I can.”

The Bears should continue to have one of the top offensive lines in the league, even with the sudden departure of center Drew Dalman due to retirement. Especially if Ozzy Trapilo is 100% healthy by the time Week 1 rolls around.