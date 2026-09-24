Bears Get Ozzy Trapilo News That Once Seemed Impossible

The Chicago Bears received some encouraging news on Ozzy Trapilo ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trapilo did not appear on Chicago’s estimated Thursday injury report, another positive development for the second year offensive tackle as he works his way back from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

The Bears originally expected Trapilo’s injury to sideline him for most, if not all, of the 2026 season – Instead, the 2025 second round pick has already returned to practice and continues to move closer to making his season debut.

That could be especially important if Case Keenum starts Monday. The guy isn’t exactly known for his mobility, so he’ll need his protection to hold up.

Now that does not mean Trapilo is guaranteed to play Monday night. The Bears did not practice Thursday, so the report was an estimation rather than a reflection of an actual practice participation level – Still, the latest update continues a trend that has Bears fans watching closely.

Trapilo has made remarkable progress

Ozzy Trapilo suffered the knee injury during the Chicago Bears wild card win over the Green Bay Packers in January. He was originally expected to miss the entire 2026 season, but that timeline has changed drastically…

Chicago activated Trapilo from the PUP list on Aug. 16, and he returned to practice far earlier than initially expected. He has continued to ramp up since then, including becoming a full participant last Friday.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday that Chicago would continue working Trapilo through team drills while evaluating his reps throughout the week.

“He still is gaining confidence in just being able to put all of his weight in it,” Johnson said. “It’s just a matter of time now before we feel like he’s ready for a game.”

That last part is particularly important. Johnson did not provide a specific return date, but his comments made it clear that Trapilo has moved beyond simply trying to get healthy. The Bears are now evaluating when he is ready to play.

The Bears could use him now

The timing of Ozzy Trapilo’s return is also worth watching because the Chicago Bears have not completely settled the left tackle position.

Braxton Jones has started both games, but the Bears rotated him with Theo Benedet against the Vikings. Jones played 55 offensive snaps while Benedet played 19 in the 9-3 loss. Johnson said the team had discussed using the rotation to keep Jones fresh late in games. Trapilo’s return could change that equation.

The 6’8” tackle started six games for Chicago as a rookie and appeared in 14 regular season games overall. He also started the Bears’ wild card game against Green Bay before suffering the injury.

Now there is still a difference between practicing without restrictions and being ready for a regular season game. Trapilo has not played since January, and the Bears have every reason to be careful with a player returning from a major knee injury. But the latest update is another indication that his debut may not be far away.

The Bears have already seen Trapilo make it back much sooner than expected. Now, with his name absent from Thursday’s estimated injury report and Johnson saying it is only a matter of time before he is ready, Chicago appears to be approaching the point where it can start thinking about what his return means for the offensive line.

For a team preparing for a Monday night matchup with Philadelphia, that is meaningful progress.