Clay Matthews Opens Up On Backlash From Bears Fans Following Draft Day Comments

The Chicago Bears are the reigning champions of the NFC North. Among their conquests last season, not only did they win two of their three matchups with the Green Bay Packers, but they knocked their biggest rival out of the postseason altogether. Their 31-27 comeback victory during the NFL Wild Card Round was perhaps their greatest accomplishment last year.

Safe to say Packers fans are not all too happy about the current state of the longest football rivalry. Former Packers star linebacker Clay Matthews shared his feelings about the Bears’ success in an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys.

Clay Matthews Was Upset Over Bears Success Last Season

“Yeah, I was upset last year,” Matthews stated in response to Chicago coming out on top over Green Bay.

He then opened up on some of the backlash he received from yelling, “The Bears still suck,” onstage at the draft from the previous season.

“Do I feel the pain? No, but I feel like if I’m going to go up there on draft night and say what I say…You can’t just be like, ‘Oh, I don’t care. Like it’s nothing, like we got a Super [Bowl]…so yes, I was a little upset’.”

Matthews then shared a hilarious story about how recently a lady at the post office recognized him, and he thought he was interacting with a fan. In reality, the lady was a Bears fan and hit him with a cheeky “So do the Bears still suck?”

Matthews then responded with a solid “Damn.” He shared that he’s received similar backlash from other Bears fans.

Matthews finished up his sentiment by stating that he’s leaning into the Packers this year as the rivalry is fresh once again and will be one of the most anticipated matchups next season.

Bears’ Biggest Competition in the NFC North May Not Be The Packers

While the Packers may be the Bears’ biggest rival, they may not be the most important one next season. Despite the NFC North title, Chicago did not beat every team in the division. They won 3-2 with Green Bay, split 1-1 with Minnesota, and went 0-2 against Detroit. More startling than the two losses to the Lions is the manner in which they came. Detroit dominated Chicago in their first matchup. The Lions destroyed the Bears in a Week 2 52-21 beatdown. However, it can be argued that Ben Johnson’s new squad hadn’t found their footing yet as a team. But their second loss to the Lions came with no excuses. Detroit, who had already been eliminated from postseason contention and had nothing to play for but pride, took down a playoff-bound Bears team 19-16 in Week 18. This marked the Bears’ second straight loss and left them limping into the postseason.

This could have crushed their season if not for their miraculous comeback against the Packers the following week.

Entering 2026, the Bears will not only look to repeat as North kings but come out on top in a much more convincing fashion that hopefully features two victories over Dan Campbell’s squad.