Bears’ Biggest Rival Tabbed to Steal Dream Trade Target

The Chicago Bears entered the offseason knowing they needed more help rushing the quarterback.

While much of the attention focused on Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett, that was never a realistic target for Chicago. The compensations were massive and their contracts were even bigger.

The Bears simply were not positioned to match what the Rams ultimately offered for Garrett on Monday.

Josh Sweat is a different conversation.

The Arizona Cardinals pass rusher has emerged as a potential trade candidate amid reports of tension with the organization. Several rumors have connected him to the Green Bay Packers, although those reports have since been disputed.

Regardless of whether the talks are real, the possibility alone should catch Chicago’s attention.

If the Packers can acquire a proven pass rusher at a reasonable price, the Bears should at least be exploring the same opportunity.

Why the Packers Connection Matters

Recent trade speculation began when a report suggested Green Bay and Arizona were discussing a deal involving Sweat. The report claimed the sides were working through compensation and salary concerns.

Not long after, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had not discussed a Sweat trade. That cast doubt on the rumor, but it did not eliminate the possibility entirely.

The key point is simple: Sweat appears available.

That should matter to the Bears because pass rush remains one of the biggest questions on the roster. Montez Sweat remains the team’s top edge threat, but Chicago still lacks a proven second rusher who consistently wins one-on-one matchups.

The Packers, meanwhile, are the Bears biggest rival.

Any move that strengthens Green Bay’s defense also makes life harder for Caleb Williams and the Bears offense. Chicago does not need to win every trade race. However, it cannot afford to ignore opportunities that could help solve one of its biggest weaknesses while preventing a rival from doing the same.

Josh Sweat Makes More Sense Than Garrett

Unlike Garrett and Crosby , Josh Sweat represents a more realistic target.

Small update on the Josh Sweat situation: Momentum has shifted towards Sweat staying with the #Cardinals the last few hours. Arizona has no urgency to deal him and unless the #Packers (or someone else) gives them what they want, they won't move him. Sweat's preferred… https://t.co/iRfYwCpCF2 — Kevin Hilss (@kevin_hls) June 2, 2026

The veteran has been one of the league’s most productive edge defenders over the past five seasons. Since 2021, he has averaged roughly nine sacks per year. He has also recorded 91 quarterback hits and 133 pressures during that stretch.

Those numbers reflect consistency and also highlight exactly what the Bears need opposite Montez Sweat.

Chicago signed Dayo Odeyingbo this offseason, and the team believes he can take another step forward. Even so, adding another established pass rusher would immediately improve the defensive front. It would also give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen more flexibility when creating pressure packages.

Most importantly, a Sweat trade would not require the type of franchise-altering investment that a Garrett 0r Crosby deal demanded.

If Green Bay lands Sweat for a reasonable package, Bears fans will not be upset about missing out on Garrett. Instead, they will wonder why a realistic solution to a major roster need ended up strengthening Chicago’s biggest rival.