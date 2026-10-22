Patriots Star Christian Gonzalez Sends Strong Message on Caleb Williams, Bears Offense

The Chicago Bears are preparing for a major test against the New England Patriots in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football, and Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez already recognizes the challenge ahead.

Chicago has an exciting group of young offensive playmakers, including wide receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, along with tight end Colston Loveland and running back D’Andre Swift. Combined with Caleb Williams’ arm talent and mobility, the Bears have multiple ways to challenge opposing defenses.

Which is something Gonzalez touched on prior to the matchup.

Christian Gonzalez Praises Caleb Williams’ Dynamic Ability

Christian Gonzalez spoke with reporters and was asked about the Bears offense, to which he first responded with nothing but praise for Caleb Williams.

“It obviously all starts with Caleb. Dynamic quarterback. Can make any type of throw. Running to his left, he can throw 50 yards back to the right. So, I mean, he’s an amazing player. Amazing quarterback,” Gonzalez said.

Williams’ ability to make throws from unconventional positions makes him a difficult quarterback to defend.

It’s the reason why he received an award for NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Atlanta Falcons, where he threw for 305 passing yards and one touchdown while being extremely efficient with an 83.3% completion percentage.

“I said that I could do it and we’re going to keep figuring out how to keep getting to that,” Williams said regarding his completion percentage. “I’ve said multiple times, it’s building confidence in my wide receivers and where they’ll be, even if I can’t see them. It’s putting the ball where they will be and just trusting them.”

Gonzalez Warns that Bears’ Offensive Talent Will Present a Challenge

Christian Gonzalez also acknowledged the weapons surrounding Williams, recognizing that Chicago has multiple players capable of creating problems for opposing defenses.

“And then they have a full receiver tandem of Rome, Luther, and Loveland. They got a lot of talent on offense. They’re explosive, they score a lot of points, move the ball well. It’s gonna be a challenge for us, especially in the secondary. But we look forward to it and we’re excited for it.”

That depth makes the Bears difficult to contain, especially when Williams is in the zone and spreading the ball to all his playmakers.

To make matters worse for Gonzalez, three cornerbacks will not suit up due to injury for the Patriots — Carlton Davis III, Channing Canada, and Karon Prunty.

If Williams can capitalize on his physical abilities while getting Odunze, Burden, Loveland, and other weapons involved, Chicago could overwhelm New England.