Bears Have Perfect Tyson Bagent Trade Partner Amid Falcons QB Mess

Tyson Bagent has already generated trade interest this offseason, and the Atlanta Falcons suddenly have a reason to take another look at the Chicago Bears backup quarterback.

Atlanta entered the season carrying four quarterbacks, but the situation has already become complicated – Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering. Tua Tagovailoa was named the Week 1 starter before an oblique injury ruled him out. Jack Strand is an unproven rookie. And Cooper Rush started the opener and did nothing to help his case.

That uncertainty could eventually turn into an opportunity for the Bears.

Now Chicago doesn’t need to trade Bagent. In fact, there are plenty of reasons for the Bears to keep him. But if Atlanta becomes desperate enough to add another experienced quarterback, Ryan Poles could have a familiar potential trade partner in Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham.

Cunningham spent the previous four seasons as Chicago’s assistant general manager before taking Atlanta’s GM job in January. He knows exactly what the Bears have in Bagent.

Falcons’ QB mess could create leverage for Bears

Tyson Bagent’s value to the Chicago Bears has always been tied to more than his role on the depth chart.

The Bears extended Bagent through 2027 last August, giving them control over him for multiple seasons. That makes him a valuable insurance policy for Ben Johnson and the Bears. It also gives Chicago leverage if another team comes calling.

The Falcons could decide they need another veteran option with upside… If they do, the Bears have one who already knows how to operate in an NFL offense and has experience stepping into a starting role.

That should matter to Chicago because it changes the equation from simply finding a place to send Bagent into finding a team that could potentially pay a premium for him.

Ian Cunningham gives Bears an intriguing trade partner

The Ian Cunningham connection makes Atlanta particularly interesting for the Chicago Bears.

Cunningham was in Chicago when the Bears signed Tyson Bagent as an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd in 2023. He spent Bagent’s first several seasons in the organization before leaving to become Atlanta’s general manager.

There is no indication that Cunningham is currently trying to trade for Bagent. But if the Falcons decide their quarterback room needs another option, he wouldn’t have to start from scratch evaluating the Bears quarterback. He has already been around him.

That could make Chicago a logical team for Atlanta to call. And the Bears should listen.

Chicago already has Caleb Williams firmly established as its starter, while Case Keenum and Bagent give the team experience behind him. The Bears also elevated Miller Moss for their Week 1 game after Bagent dealt with a back injury, showing they have other ways to handle their quarterback depth if necessary.

If the Falcons’ quarterback situation stabilizes, this idea could go nowhere. But if their current uncertainty continues, Cunningham could eventually have a reason to call his former team.

And if that call comes, the Bears should make sure Atlanta understands that Bagent is a valuable asset, not a quarterback Chicago is simply looking to unload.

The Falcons’ mess could give Chicago a chance to turn its backup quarterback into something much more valuable.