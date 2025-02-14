Bears Insider Adds New Info on Potential Khalil Mack Reunion

When the Chicago Bears traded for All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack back in 2018, it rocked the NFL landscape. Mack spent four memorable seasons in the Windy City, getting named to three Pro Bowls.

The arrival of general manager Ryan Poles in 2022 signaled a rebuild and a sea change, though, and Mack’s hefty contract made him one of the first players Poles traded away.

Now, three years later, Mack is set to become a free agent in 2025 after a three-year tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers. Considering the Bears’ current need for pass rush help, some have wondered whether a reunion might be possible.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, those wanting Mack back in the navy and orange shouldn’t hold their breath.

Brad Biggs on Khalil Mack’s Possible Return to Bears: ‘I Would Be Surprised’

Mack’s age is a significant consideration for both himself and the team. At 34, he is approaching the twilight of his NFL career, and while he has been a force over the years, the natural decline in athletic performance associated with aging shouldn’t be ignored.

The Bears, who are in the process of rebuilding and focusing on long-term success, might prefer to invest in younger talent that can contribute over multiple seasons. As for Mack, he may want to take his talents to a legit contender at this point in his career.

The Bears have experienced significant organizational upheaval in recent years. In 2024, the team dismissed head coach Matt Eberflus mid-season following a six-game losing streak. If Mack is seeking to spend his final playing days in a stable environment, Halas Hall ain’t it.

“I’m not sure he would view the Bears, coming off a five-win season, as a team that’s prepared to make a playoff push this year, but maybe they could make a compelling pitch to him. I’d imagine Mack will draw solid interest in free agency because, while some marquee edge rushers are rumored to be potential trade candidates, the list of free agents is underwhelming,” Biggs wrote, adding:

“Mack wouldn’t solve any of the Bears’ long-term issues, and my thinking is they would prefer to pursue options with more runway. Unless Ryan Poles feels pressure to try to turn the Bears around immediately — and I don’t get the sense that is the situation — I would be surprised if they were interested in paying significant money to a player as old as Mack.”

Age & Money Will Be Deciding Factors for Bears, GM Ryan Poles

Mack’s initial departure from Chicago was primarily motivated by the Bears’ desire to clear salary cap space and acquire draft capital. This move might have left residual apprehension for Mack regarding the franchise’s commitment to its star players.

It’s also likely the superstar linebacker may have some apprehension about playing for Poles again after the Bears GM traded him once prior.

There’s also the financial implications to consider. Mack’s market value remains substantial. PFF has him projected to sign a two-year deal worth $45 million ($40 million guaranteed):

“Mack has enjoyed a late-career resurgence over the past two seasons, proving he can still be a force as a pass-rusher and a run defender. His 88 quarterback pressures in 2023 marked his highest total since 2016, and his 86.3 PFF pass-rushing grade was his best since 2020. Mack’s situation entering free agency is eerily reminiscent of Von Miller‘s back in 2022, as his six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills was more like three years and $52.5 million, in reality.”

As far as the Bears are concerned, allocating resources to younger players on more team-friendly contracts would likely provide better value and flexibility in roster construction than adding Mack.

Happy as it may make some members of Bears Nation, a reunion with the former fan fave seems very unlikely.