Addition of Ben Johnson Could Foster Reunion With Former Bears All-Pro

Everybody loves a good reunion.

Khalil Mack spent four years with the Chicago Bears (2018-2021) before getting traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in March of 2022, shortly after the arrival of general manager Ryan Poles.

Despite Poles trading him away once, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed some “first-wave free agent targets” who “make the most sense for Chicago” and Mack was on his short list.

Now that Ben Johnson has taken over as the team’s head coach, Knox thinks there’s a chance Chicago could reunite with Mack based largely on the team’s need for a better pass rush. A dominant defense would also help quarterback Caleb Williams, and Knox thinks that could motivate Johnson more.

“While finding offensive aid will likely be the Bears’ biggest focus of the early offseason, they aren’t in a position to ignore their defense,” Knox wrote, adding:

“Supporting a young quarterback with a strong defense is always a good idea, and Johnson knows firsthand how quickly injuries and a lack of depth on that side of the ball can derail a season. If the Bears are willing to go a little older on the edge, a reunion with Khalil Mack could also make sense.”

Should Bears Spur Reunion & Sign Khalil Mack in Free Agency?

Let’s break down the pros and cons of this one.

Mack’s leadership and experience would give the Bears’ defense a more stable defensive line, there’s little doubt. The veteran edge rusher finished with 6.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 15 QB hits in 2024, and that was a bit of a down year. Bringing him back could also resonate positively with the fan base, as he was a popular player and a two-time All-Pro during his time in the Windy City.

His familiarity with the facilities, team culture and fan base could also facilitate a smooth reintegration. Additionally, Mack’s proven he can regularly perform at a high level, evidenced by his nine Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections. He’s not the player he once was, but he still has the capability to impact games significantly.

On the downside, Mack’s age (he turns 33 in February) could pose a risk for the Bears, as investing in a player who is nearing the end of his career is always a gamble. Plus, allocating resources to a veteran nearing the end of his career might not align with a team strategy that has largely focused on developing younger talent.

It’s Going to Come Down to the Money

Financial considerations will — and should — play a major role here. While Mack’s contract demands may have decreased, his market value could still be substantial. He recently revealed he won’t retire and will enter free agency this offseason.

Entering 2024, Mack restructured his contract with the Chargers to alleviate salary cap pressures. Originally set to have a $38.5 million cap hit, the restructured deal adjusted his compensation to a base salary of $1.255 million, a signing bonus over $27 million and a workout bonus of $200,000, totaling $19.2 million for the year.

In 2023, Mack amassed 74 combined tackles—57 solo and 17 assisted—and netted a career-high 17 sacks. He also forced five fumbles and defended ten passes. Considering he’s just a year removed from that type of production, he could still have a relatively high price tag.

Still, given his age, he won’t command the same financial commitment he did in his prime. Might he be willing to take slightly less money to finish his career with a team he’s familiar with? Perhaps.

You can bet Johnson will try to shore up the team’s pass rush, stat. Whether Mack is a part of the plan remains to be seen.