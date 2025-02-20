Hi, Subscriber

Bears Predicted to Sign Super Bowl Champion to Record-Setting Contract

Ryan Poles
Getty
General manager Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears.

Most fans and analysts would likely agree that the most pressing need for the Chicago Bears this offseason is on the offensive line.

The Bears have to fortify their O-line in a big way to ensure better protection for their franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams. The unit allowed a staggering 68 sacks last season, the most in the NFL and a franchise record, resulting in a 10.7% sack rate. While many of those sacks were on Williams, the young signal-caller would still benefit greatly from a revamped front five.

The Bears are among several teams expected to pursue Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith in free agency. At 25, Smith is also anticipated to re-set the guard market when he finds a new home.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that home will be the Windy City, predicting Chicago will ink Smith to a five-year contract worth $105 million.

“Smith is set to become one of the most coveted offensive guards to hit the open market in years. He’s on the cusp of garnering massive offers—potentially even breaking Landon Dickerson’s record of $21 million annually for the position—that the cash-strapped Chiefs will struggle to match,” Kay wrote on February 18.

Trey Smith Predicted to Sign $105 Million Contract With Chicago Bears

Smith has established himself as one of the top guards in the NFL since being drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round in 2021. Over his first four seasons, Smith has demonstrated remarkable durability and consistency, playing over 1,200 snaps each year and never falling below a 72.0 single-season overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

“Smith could be exactly who the Chicago Bears need to shore up the offensive trenches. The Bears went all-in by selecting Caleb Williams at the top of the 2024 draft. They now need to focus on better protecting their young quarterback,” Kay noted, adding:

“If Smith does end up in the Windy City, he’ll be reunited with stalwart right tackle Darnell Wright. Smith played next to Wright for two years at Tennessee, and the two could jump-start a flailing Bears offensive line together in 2025.”

The offensive line’s inconsistency and lack of cohesion were significant contributors to the Bears’ problems last year. Injuries further exacerbated the situation, with thirteen different players taking snaps, and only two starters, Coleman Shelton and Wright, consistently in the lineup (h/t Windy City Gridiron). This revolving door needs to close, and adding a player of Smith’s caliber is a good way to begin pushing it shut.

Kay predicts the Bears will ink Smith to a five-year contract worth $105 million, which would re-set the guard market (RG Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons signed a $102.5 deal, while LG Dickerson of the Eagles inked an $84 million deal with $21 million annually).

Chiefs May Be Letting Smith Walk, Likely Not Using Franchise Tag

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported on February 19 that Kansas City likely won’t be placing the franchise tag on Smith, which could signal his end with the Chiefs. That leaves the Bears, who currently rank 6th in the NFL in cap space with $63 million, ample room to pursue him.

This financial flexibility is thing — familiarity is another, and the Bears have that going for them, too. General manager Ryan Poles, who was the Executive Director of Player Personnel in Kansas City during Smith’s rookie season, has firsthand knowledge of Smith’s capabilities and work ethic. This familiarity could facilitate negotiations, to be sure.

In 2024, Smith achieved career-best marks in pressures allowed (26 total pressures in 708 snaps) and pass-blocking efficiency (78.8 overall grade), underscoring his development into a formidable pass protector. His prowess in both pass protection and run blocking would immediately help address the Bears’ deficiencies, providing immediate improvement to the interior offensive line. Your move, Poles.

