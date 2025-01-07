Bears Predicted to Trade $110 Million Star When New Coach Arrives

There is set to be a regime change in Halas Hall, as the Chicago Bears are looking to find their next head coach.

With personnel changes come potential shifts in offensive strategy, and it’s possible that some players currently in leadership roles may find themselves with far less responsibility in 2025. It’s also possible some of the team’s top players could be traded — and ESPN’s Ben Solak’s “big prediction” for the Patriots this coming offseason is that the team will trade for Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.

If Moore’s skill set doesn’t align with Chicago’s new system, or the team’s new coach wants to add a different receiver, the Bears could kick the tires on a possible trade. Solak thinks the New England Patriots would be a logical partner. Here’s his complete prediction:

“After trying (and failing) in the Tee Higgins market, the Patriots will put together a solid trade for a veteran receiver,” Solak wrote on January 6. “DK Metcalf and DJ Moore are the two names that make the most sense. The Patriots won’t mind sending away draft capital for immediate contributors, as they plan to trade out of the No. 4 overall pick anyway.”

Chicago Bears Likely Won’t Be Trading DJ Moore Anytime Soon

Moore signed a four-year, $110 million extension with $82.6 million guaranteed last offseason. The extension reflects the organization and general manager Ryan Poles’ commitment to him. Poles is still in the team’s GM, and it’s unlikely a new coach will want to change a player his team just extended.

That said, Moore’s contract is structured to be tradeable, with a post-June 1 trade potentially saving the Bears $20.9 million against the cap. The loss of a premier receiver would be significant deterrent, though. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams just completed a solid rookie campaign, and Moore was his most targeted receiver (140 times), also leading the team in catches (98) and receiving yards (966).

For the Patriots, acquiring Moore would provide an immediate upgrade to their receiving corps while offering young QB Drake Maye a reliable and dynamic target. Moore’s experience and playmaking ability could accelerate Maye’s development and enhance the Patriots’ offense — but Chicago would have to be willing to part ways with him first. Considering Moore’s importance to Chicago’s offense, trading him feels like a very bold prediction.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Took Time to Develop Chemistry With Moore in 2024

Williams and Moore had their fair share of issues developing consistent chemistry in 2024, their first year playing together. In back-to-back losses to the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals Weeks 8 and 9, Moore had just six catches for 60 yards on 11 targets.

“It’s frustrating,” Williams admitted about his slow-to-develop chemistry with Moore, via NBC Sports. “You’ve got a guy that’s so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself. I know it’s frustrating for him because, as a wide receiver especially, you only get but so many chances, so many times the ball comes your way.”

Their chemistry did develop as the season progressed, though. In the team’s final matchup of the year, a 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Williams connected with Moore for a crucial touchdown, contributing to Moore’s nine receptions for 86 yards.

While the 2024 season presented a mix of highs and lows for the Bears duo, their late-season success provided optimism for a more cohesive and productive partnership in the future. Thus, despite Solak’s prediction, the likelihood is that Moore stays put in the Windy City.