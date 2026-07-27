Bears Must Jump on Opportunity to Trade For Vita Vea Amid Recent News

The Chicago Bears must jump on this opportunity to trade for longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea after news broke that he has requested a trade.

“Source: Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Bucs,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted on July 27th. “Vea is a 2027 free agent, and extension talks have gone nowhere, prompting the request. Would be surprised if Vea participates fully in camp as a result but that’s TBD.”

Vea, 31, has been one of the league’s top defensive tackles since entering the league as a first-round pick back in 2018, and hasn’t slowed down with a 72.8 overall grade by Pro Football Focus (20th out of 134 qualified defensive tackles) and 22 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 51 pressures in 2025.

Bears Need Help Up Front, and Vita Vea Could Be the Solution

It’s no secret that the Bears struggled not only getting to the quarterback, but generating pressure last season.

According to ESPN metrics, Chicago ranked 31st in pass rush win rate (29%) and 26th in run stop win rate (29%) in 2025. Trading for someone like Vita Vea could not only help the defensive tackle room, but also help the pass rushers generate more pressures and sacks by freeing up some one-on-one matchups up front.

An opportunity to make a trade for a DT of Vea’s caliber doesn’t come around often, and the Bears are ready to make a serious Super Bowl push.

Factoring in his age and request for a trade, it shouldn’t cost the Bears more than a Day 2 pick to acquire him. General manager Ryan Poles should, at the very least, make some calls and see whether the Bucs would be interested in honoring Vea’s request to be traded.

Where Vea Ranks Among Defensive Tackles

While Vita Vea fell out of the top ten defensive tackles in a list by ESPN taking votes from executives, coaches, and scouts around the league, he was still an honorable mention.

“He’s still such a load to deal with, and he played a little lighter last year, which is good for him,” one anonymous NFL defensive line coach said.

Considering he’s being compared to the likes of Jeffery Simmons, Jalen Carter, Chris Jones, Derrick Brown, Quinnen Williams, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and many others, that’s not bad for the 31-year-old 6’4″, 347-pound difference maker in the interior.

Here’s what PFF’s Thomas Valentine had to say about Vea’s 2025 season:

“It was business as usual for Vita Vea in his eighth year in the league in 2025. Vea has been a constant at the heart of the Buccaneers’ defense, and has compiled a PFF grade below 70.0 just once in his career. The stalwart was impressive again, notching 51 pressures and four sacks in 2025, while his eight quarterback hits were the second-highest of his career.

Vea’s run defense wasn’t at its usual levels, but his activity as a pass-rusher can’t be ignored. He played six games with at least four quarterback pressures, and his 13.6% pass-rush win rate was 10th among defensive tackles.”

Adding Vea in the mix alongside Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, and Austin Booker should be enticing for Poles and the rest of the Bears organization.

Bears Could Be Content With What They Already Have

The Bears organization could have a different opinion from the fans and media when it comes to the defensive line.

Head coach Ben Johnson made some comments this offseason regarding the defensive line, saying, “We’ve made a concerted effort with how we’re going to get that done. We were excited about the guys that ended up finishing the season on IR, the trajectory that they were on, both Dayo [Odeyingbo] and Shemar [Turner]. When you look at it from the start of the season to the point where they both got injured, we saw growth and we saw them trending the right direction in terms of what we want to see on game day.”

Ryan Poles also had this to say:

“We feel good about those guys. What that group is and what they’re becoming, and we feel like there is some developmental upside and, like I said, with Year 2 in the system, we should be able to take the next step.”

However, knowing a player like Vita Vea is potentially available could be something the Bears monitor over the next several weeks.