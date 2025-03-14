Bears Quietly Give $51 Million Free Agent Contract Extension: Report

Looks like Jonah Jackson is going to be sticking around in Chicago a bit longer than we initially thought.

On March 12, the Bears sent a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Rams in exchange for Jackson, who had signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams in 2024 but faced challenges, including a shoulder injury and a position switch to center, limiting him to four starts. The Bears assumed Jackson’s existing contract, which includes a $17.5 million salary for the 2025 season.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bears decided to extend Jackson’s pre-existing deal by one year, meaning he’s now under contract with the team through 2027. Financially, Jackson will now get $7 million fully guaranteed in 2026 and an additional $5.25 million guaranteed for potential injury, ensuring he receives the $17.5 million he was set to earn in 2025.

The move shows how much faith the Bears and first-year head coach Ben Johnson have in Jackson, who turned 28 in February.

Bears Extending Contract of Jonah Jackson Shows Ben Johnson’s Confidence in the Veteran OL

Jackson began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2020, quickly establishing himself as a reliable left guard. His performance peaked in 2021 when he earned a Pro Bowl selection. He signed with the L.A. Rams in 2024, but his season was marred by injuries and a position change — the Rams used him at center more than any other position — leading to decreased playing time.

The hope is that his reunion with Johnson will reinvigorate him. The two worked together in Detroit, where Johnson served as the Lions’ offensive coordinator during Jackson’s tenure. Their previous collaboration can certainly be viewed as a success, as Johnson can, at least in part, be credited for the OL’s Pro Bowl season. For his part, Jackson expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with his former OC in Chicago.

“He’s like a wizard,” Jackson said about the new Bears head coach, via 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “You can’t time up his play calls. You don’t what he’s going to call next. It could be third-and-10 and we’re running down the ‘A’ gap and going for a touch. So, he’s a special, special person.”

Jackson also believes Johnson can turn around a Bears franchise that finished with a 5-12 record in 2024. “He’s a winner,” Jackson added. “That’s what he wants to do. He’ll be a great head coach here.”

Chicago Bears Have Completely Revamped Their Interior O-Line

Alongside Jackson, the Bears traded for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Chiefs, sending a 2026 fourth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for his services. Chicago also added center Drew Dalman in free agency.

Position-wise, Johnson confirmed that Thuney will play left guard, while Jackson will transition to right guard — a position where he played 211 career snaps over his four seasons.

By securing Jackson, Dalman and Thuney, the Bears have significantly upgraded their interior offensive line. It’s a total overhaul that should help both pass protection and run blocking, while also giving quarterback Caleb Williams the support he needs to elevate the offense. Positional versatility and grit are also boxes the new Bears’ offensive linemen had to check.

“We want some tough, some gritty, some dirty individuals,” Johnson said about his new O-linemen on March 12. “Smart is a word that comes to mind, particularly with the interior players. We love to have some versatility to our schemes, some multiplicity if you will.”

It will be fascinating to see the team’s new trio — already dubbed “The Great Wall of Chi-Town” — play alongside each other. Hopefully for the Bears and their fans, the revamped O-line earns the new moniker.