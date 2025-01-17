Massive Trade Proposal Has Bears Sending D’Andre Swift & Star WR to AFC

Hi, Subscriber

The Chicago Bears are entering their most pivotal offseason in recent memory.

After a challenging 2024 campaign that saw them finish 5-12, the Bears have a ton of needs to address, including finding their next head coach. With new leadership comes changes to the roster, and naturally, trade speculations have already begun. Due to his hefty contract, receiver DJ Moore is emerging as a potential candidate.

Running back D’Andre Swift is another. Swift inked a three-year deal worth $24 million with Chicago last offseason, and the team could save just under $8 million in a post-June 1 trade.

Sports Illustrated’s Alan Goldsher put together a hypothetical deal that would send both Moore and Swift to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for veteran tight end David Njoku and an enticing draft pick. Let’s discuss.

Trade Proposal Has Bears Unloading D’Andre Swift & DJ Moore

Here’s the complete trade Goldsher proposed:

  • Browns receive: WR DJ Moore RB D’Andre Swift
  • Bears receive TE David Njoku 2025 second round pick (#33 overall)

“This deal would net the Bears a third second-rounder this season, one of which they can use to grab a cap-friendly replacement for Swift. (Or they could snatch up Ashton Jeanty in the first round,)” Goldsher wrote, adding:

“While Swift underperformed in his first year in Chicago, Cleveland is sorely in need of an RB1 who can stay healthy—poor Nick Chubb is an injury-waiting-to-happen—so the two potentially-former-Bears would be ideal additions to a Browns’ rebooted offense that might be led by a newbie like Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.”

Njoku, a former first-round pick, has been a consistent contributor for the Browns, hauling in 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games in 2024. The 28-year-old TE was placed on injured reserve in early January 2025 due to a knee injury, though, which could impact his trade value. He’d make a nice pairing with Cole Kmet, but from a strategic standpoint, this trade would benefit the Browns much more than the Bears.

Cleveland would acquire a dynamic wide receiver in Moore, potentially enhancing their passing game, and a versatile running back in Swift to bolster their backfield.

While the Bears would receive a high second-round draft pick, providing an opportunity to address key roster needs, and a talented tight end in Njoku, Swift and Moore are huge assets to Chicago’s offense. Swift did have a down year in some ways, but it’s possible the team’s next coach will better incorporate him into the offense. If the Bears were to actually consider parting with both players, they’d have to receive more than this in a potential trade.

Bears Need to Build Through the Draft

Swift has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with consistency. He played in all 17 games, amassing 959 rushing yards on 253 carries. He ranked 18th in the league in rushing yards and 10th in attempts. Swift also finished with six rushing TDs, but his average of 3.8 yards per carry left a lot to be desired.

Also a threat in the passing game, he added 42 receptions for 386 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per catch.

With a projected $67 million in cap space and nine draft picks, including the 10th overall selection, general manager Ryan Poles has the resources to reshape the team’s roster. Unloading some of QB Caleb Williams‘ favorite targets probably isn’t the way to do that.

