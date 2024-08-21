QB-Needy AFC Squad Floated as Trade Partner for Bears’ Backup Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has played extremely well this preseason, and others are taking notice.

Bagent served as the backup for former Bears starter Justin Fields in 2023. He wound up playing in five games (four starts) in place of an injured Fields, going 2-2 in those starts. Now entering Year 2, he’s looking more confident and capable than ever.

Bagent’s composure was displayed for all to see when he completed 7-of-8 passing attempts for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bears’ August 17 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The young signal-caller showed excellent touch on several passes, including a 25-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Dante Pettis.

After helping lead the Bears to a 27-3 win, Bagent got some buzz from his performance, with some fans and analysts suggesting the Bears’ backup could be a potential trade candidate.

“Raiders should offer a fourth for Tyson Bagent because why not,” Ted Nguyen of The Athletic wrote on X.

Bears Fans, X Users React to Idea of Raiders Trading for QB Tyson Bagent

Raiders should offer a fourth for Tyson Bagent because why not https://t.co/fMAdXatS1k — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 19, 2024

Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew had been competing for the starting QB job for the Las Vegas Raiders. Minshew was named the team’s starter on August 18. With Bagent playing lights out this preseason (he has a 90.7 passing grade from PFF), it’s natural to wonder if a team like the Raiders would be interested in Bagent’s services.

The Luke Getsy connection could be an interesting factor. Getsy served as OC for the Bears in 2022 and 2023, when the team signed Bagent as an undrafted free agent. The Bears relieved Getsy of his coaching duties after the 2023 season and he landed with the Raiders in the same role. It wouldn’t be surprising if the new Raiders OC liked the idea of bringing Bagent over.

Bears fans didn’t seem to keen on the idea, however, as Bagent has become a valuable backup.

“It would be rejected,” the Irish Bears Network replied to Nguyen’s idea of a fourth-rounder in exchange for Bagent.

“You’re gonna need to up that offer by two rounds,” another Bears fan added.

“If I’m bears I say no to a 4th. Would rather keep him,” another replied.

Still, there were others who believe Bagent’s value is undeniable.

“Considering the Bears might score a 4th round pick from the Steelers if Justin Fields is truly named QB1, I’d be all for this idea,” Windy City Gridiron’s Erik Duerrwaechter replied to Nguyen.

“Bagent would probably fight for the starting job in some franchises right now (Raiders, Giants, Vikings),” another X user noted.

Bagent Heading Into Year 2 as Bears’ Backup QB

Bagent is a big fan of Chicago’s current QBs room, which includes rookie starter Caleb Williams, veteran Brett Rypien and UFDA Austin Reed. He’s also stoked to be working with the team’s first-year offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron.

“I feel super comfortable in this offense,” Bagent told WGN’s Chris Boden and Josh Frydman in an August 2 interview.

“Coach Waldron has done a really good job, and I feel like I have all the answers that I need when I’m out there. Seeing dudes out there doing their thing definitely gives you that edge, and it makes you want to go out and do the same thing as well.”

Bagent’s comfort was easy to see throughout the preseason. If he should have his number called again at all during the regular season and that comfort continues, his value will only increase. Don’t expect the Bears to trade their valuable backup anytime soon, though.