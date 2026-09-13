Panthers Lineman Sends Diss At Bears Linebacker Amid Viral Video

There were a lot of headlines to take away from the Chicago Bears–Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 1, but one developing story surrounds Bears linebacker Devin Bush and a viral video circulating on social media of his failed attempt to rush the passer. And what Panthers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker had to say.

Bush, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason, went down awkwardly and was thrown to the ground by Walker. The video posted by user @TheoAshNFL on X had the caption “Saddest blitz I’ve ever seen,” to which Walker quoted the tweet with “soft ahh.”

Panthers Lineman Rasheed Walker Throws Shade At Bears Linebacker Devin Bush

Personally, going on social media after losing 59-37 to comment on an opposing player isn’t a good look for Rasheed Walker.

Bears fans had some words for the Panthers left tackle as well:

“You just lost by 22 ” @ThienemanSZN

“pipe down, the bears own you.” @Tonestie

“Aye bro go hit the film, you got walked today” @DavidPorterSox

There were many more expletive replies to Walker’s tweet, but there’s a reason so many Bears fans are upset with him. More than just the “soft ahh” response to the video of Bush, Walker spent the first four years of his career (2022-2025) with the Green Bay Packers.

He was also the one who said Caleb Williams “got lucky” after starting his career 1-0 against the Packers with the win in Lambeau Field back in 2024, saying, “They got lucky. Make the playoffs…and we’re going to see them again this year and we’re gonna remember he said that.”

The Bears not only made the playoffs in 2025 but also defeated the Packers 31-27 after trailing 21-3 at halftime.

Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Comments on Putting Up 59 Points Against Panthers

After the game, Ben Johnson wasn’t phased with the number of points his offense scored.

“That’ll always be the goal. We want to be the highest scoring, we want to have the most wins, we want to win Super Bowls. That’s what we do. We didn’t get into this profession trying to be mediocre or average.”

However, it’s hard to ignore the number of penalties and points the Bears gave up, and Johnson knows there’s still a lot to improve on.

“There’s still a number of things on there that I didn’t love. Just from the sideline perspective. And yet, some of these guys came out and they played hard, man… That was really encouraging to see.”

The Bears head home with a 1-0 record and will move on to face the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday, September 20th at 1 PM Eastern Time.