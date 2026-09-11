Bears Agree to Telling Big-Money Extension With RB D’Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears are locking down one of their offensive staples for the foreseeable future.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that “RB D’Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears have reached an agreement on a 3-year, $33.75 million extension that includes $27.5M guaranteed. This is now Swift’s third NFL contract. Trevon Smith and David Mulugheta of Athletes First and the Bears just wrapped up the deal with the regular season’s start looming.”

Swift is coming off a career year in which he rushed for a team-leading 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 299 yards through the air along with a receiving touchdown.

Swift is part of Chicago’s one-two backfield punch along with Kyle Monangai.

The duo helped Chicago become one of the most dynamic rushing offenses in the league in 2025. As a team, the Bears ranked third in rushing offense with 2,456 yards.

Head coach Ben Johnson loves to run his offense through the rushing attack. Yes, pun intended.

The play-action is vital to Johnson’s scheme, and Swift and Monangai provide the steady force that keeps defenses on their heels.

Press Taylor Elaborates on What Makes Swift & Monangai Pairing So Special

Getty The Bears were the NFL’s only team to have two players both rush for at least 750 yards in Swift (1,087) and Monangai (783) in 2025.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor recently elaborated on why D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai work so well together in the backfield.

“We tend to not change schemes based on backs,” Taylor stated.

“You’ve had some [duos] that [are] ‘thunder and lightning:’ this guy runs inside, this guy runs outside. [But] every back we put in the game, we’re going to run the same schemes with, so as a linebacker, I don’t know how aware you are of who’s in the game, but now all of a sudden, this guy comes out of the first level and it’s a different presentation. This guy can run away from me, this guy’s going to lower his shoulder on me. That just kind of wears on ‘backers over the course of the game.”

Bears RB D’Andre Swift Believes The Best Is Yet to Come

Days before the extension announcement, Swift told reporters that his best football was ahead of him.

“100%,” Swift said. “I feel like I’m just getting started if you ask me, but I do feel like that.”

Despite last season being the second time Swift has reached 1,000 rushing yards in a season in his six-year career, he has always been effective on the ground. The difference is purely the volume. During his first three seasons, Swift had under 200 carries despite averaging more than four yards a pop in each. In the last three, he has been well over 200 and has been right around, if not at, the 1,000-yard rushing mark each time.

Combine that with the receiving upside, as Swift has been an extremely productive back in the modern NFL. Swift has recorded more than 30 receptions in all six seasons of his career for a total of 2,097 yards.

Swift, who is still just 27 years old, is in the midst of his prime and is now under contract until 2029. He will help lead the Bears into Soldier Field for their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.