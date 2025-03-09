Bears Playmaker Emerging as ‘Surprise’ Trade Candidate

Signing D’Andre Swift was the first major move the Chicago Bears made when free agency kicked off in 2024.

Now, just a year later, the 26-year-old running back is being talked about as a potential trade candidate.

Swift inked a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears in March of 2024, and while his play was average-to-above-average, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks trading him could free up cap space that could be better used elsewhere.

And there’s new head coach Ben Johnson’s history with Swift to consider, too.

“The Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their new head coach, which gives them a bright outlook on that side of the ball,” Moton wrote. “However, Swift played one season (2022) under Johnson in Detroit, and the Lions traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles the following year.”

Is Bears RB D’Andre Swift Really on the Trade Block With Ben Johnson Leading the Way?

In 2024, Swift played all 17 games, finishing with 253 carries for 959 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also contributed in the passing game with 42 receptions for 386 yards.

While it seems somewhat unlikely Chicago would ship Swift off after just one season, Moto thinks the shifty RB could be a “surprise” trade candidate.

Whether the Bears select another running back in the upcoming draft could be telling, as well.

“With the buzz around the quality and depth of this year’s running back class, Johnson could find a potential starter at the position on Day 2, which could make the 26-year-old expendable again,” Moton wrote, adding:

“Remember, after the Lions traded Swift, Detroit completely revamped its backfield, signing David Montgomery and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick, which drew widespread criticism. So, don’t be surprised if Johnson shakes up Chicago’s backfield by approving a trade that fetches a draft pick for Swift.”

Bears Will Likely Add Another RB in Draft or Free Agency

The 2025 draft presents an opportunity for the Bears to add a younger, more cost-effective running back. Drafting a promising rookie could make Swift’s roster spot less secure, prompting the Bears to explore trade options to maximize their assets — but a trade this season is unlikely. A split-RBs room is probably what we’re going to see.

“He’s an explosive athlete,” Johnson said about Swift in February. “There’s a number of things that he can do both in the running game and in the passing game. I do think he can help ignite an offense because he’s got that playmaking ability, so it’ll be fun to start to work together again here this springtime with him.”

One name to watch in the draft is running back Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina, known for his dual-threat capabilities. The Bears have two high second-round picks (Nos. 39 and 41) and Hampton is projected to go early in Round 2.

Johnson is going to reshape the offense according to his vision. If he identifies a running back in the draft or free agency who better fits his scheme, he’s going to nab him.

What that might mean for Swift remains to be seen.