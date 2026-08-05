Bears’ $24M Playmaker Opens Up To The Media Entering Contract Season

Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift was a pivotal piece of the offense last season. Swift carried the bulk of the load and helped lead the way for a team that ranked third in total rushing yards in 2025. Swift’s career-high 1,087 rushing yards anchored one of the league’s best units and allowed Ben Johnson’s offense to flourish.

Entering the final year of the three-year, $24 million contract he signed before the 2024 season, Swift is expected to take an even bigger step in 2026.

Swift broke down to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales and Marc Ross how he plans to continue to improve as Training Camp is in full swing.

“[By] being on my details as much as possible”, Swift stated.

“When Ben [Johnson] came in, I knew I had a great opportunity…Just making sure I am on my P’s and Q’s when I’m out there. God gave me a lot of ability, so being able to go out there and showcase that…”I tried to do a little bit of everything; I feel like I can do everything. I’ve got speed, quickness, I can make you miss, and I can definitely lower my pads when need be. So I try to show a little bit of everything.”

Ben Johnson’s Favorite Part Of Bears’ Offense Is The Run Game

Swift, who spent time with Ben Johnson in Detroit, spoke on how his former offensive coordinator and current head coach has been integral to the team’s rushing success.

“That’s his favorite part about the install, is the run game. So you have a coach like that, who takes his time for the run game; that’s his favorite part of the offense. As a running back, you want to make sure you’re doing the right things and making sure he can trust you when you’re out there. You don’t find that in every coach.”

Johnson is certainly not like every other coach. His attitude and mentality took over the Bears franchise last season. However, his infectious energy pales in comparison to his greatest attribute: his attention to detail.

“The detail that Ben [Johnson] installs with and the variety of the amount of runs we have,” Swift praised. “You have to do your due diligence as far as study and things like that to know what he’s asking you to do and go out there and perform.”

Kyle Monangai Expected To Receive Larger Workload In 2026

While Swift’s success was substantial, he wasn’t the only player in the backfield making plays. Swift’s running mate Kyle Monangai came on strong throughout the course of the season, proving to be the perfect complement to Swift’s style.

When asked about his backfield co-star, Swift excitedly shouted, “That’s my guy! He did a great job last year; he made the most of his opportunities. He was a rookie on paper, but he don’t carry himself like that. He’s very mature; he goes about business the right way. Yeah, that’s my guy. I was happy to see the success he had.”

Monangai is expected to share more of a 50-50 split with Swift from the start of the season. There is a strong chance that Monangai may even be the clubhouse leader in the backfield by season end.

While Swift is expected to be productive, he will likely need to prove that his value is still growing if he wishes to retain another contract with the team beyond this season.